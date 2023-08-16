Cork SAHC: Fermoy hold out for victory over Mallow in derby clash

Shane Coughlan made a vital save towards the end of the game to ensure his side held firm

Shane Coughlan made a vital save towards the end of the game to ensure his side held firm Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fermoy 0-18

Mallow 1-13

This Co Op Superstores Senior A HC game at Castletownroche on Saturday was really fought to the final whistle.

Local sides Fermoy and Mallow had lost their opening round game and needed a win on this occasion. Mallow had the aid of the strong cross breeze in the first half.

Mark Tobin pointed in the first minute with Fionn O'Neill making 0-2 to 0-0 after two minutes. Fermoy opened their account in the fifth minute when Darragh Carroll and David O'Callaghan worked well for Darragh Daly who pointed.

Shane Aherne levelled soon after. Mallow hit the front by Paul Lyons. A foul on Garry O'Callaghan led to a pointed free by Brian O'Sullivan. Good play by Shane Aherne led to a good solo run by Darragh Daly with Fermoy forcing a '65 that Brian O'Sullivan converted.

Both sides were off target before Jake Carr placed Shane Aherne for a point. A period of dominance by Fermoy saw them have six points on-the-trot and eight out of the last nine.

Mallow battled back well with Niall O'Riordan and Darragh Moynihan doing well. In the 21st minute Seamus Buckley worked well for Ronan Sheehan who pointed.

Brian O'Sullivan and Seán Hayes exchanged pointed frees. Ronan Mills pointed for Mallow in the 30th minute. A well placed puckout by Shane Coughlan found David O'Callaghan who made it 0-10 to 0-6. Mallow replied with a late point by Mark Tobin. At half-time Fermoy led 0-10 to 0-7. In the first half Mallow had seven wides while Fermoy had three.

Light rain fell on the restart. Brian O'Sullivan free was followed by a Darragh Daly point 0-12 to 0-7 after 33 minutes. Seán Hayes kept Mallow in touch from a free. James Molloy struck a fine point for Fermoy.

Martin Brennan restored the five point lead for Fermoy. Both sides continued to exchange frees as Fermoy led 0-15 to 0-11 by the 50th minute. Further pressure saw Fermoy edge 0-17 to 0-11 clear by the 52nd minute.

Mallow threw caution to the wind. They had a goal by Denis Hayes and they also had a few more goal chances. Shane Coughlan was very dependable for Fermoy in goal.

Good play by Tomás Clancy led to a great point from a tight angle by Padraigh de Roiste. Mallow had two late points by Sean Hayes (free) and Ronan Sheehan.

In their final attack Bill Kingston worked well with Pa Healy but Shane Coughlan made a splendid save. Time ran out and Fermoy were deserving winners by a two-point margin.

FERMOY: S Coughlan, P Murphy, S Shanahan, G Lardner, J O'Brien, D Carroll, P de Roiste 0-2, M Brennan 0-2, D Daly 0-2, J Molloy 0-1, D O'Callaghan 0-2, S Aherne 0-2, B O'Sullivan 0-6 (0-5f. 0-1 '65), G O'Callaghan, J Carr 0-1 Subs: A Creed for G O'Callaghan, T Clancy for J Molloy, A Aherne for D Daly

MALLOW: P Buckley, S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy, P Healy, N O'Riordan, D Moynihan, S Buckley, R Sheehan 0-2, P Lyons 0-1, D Hayes 1-0, M Tobin 0-2, D Sheehan, S Hayes 0-6 (0-5f. 0-1 '65), F O'Neill 0-1 Subs: R Mills 0-1 for J Healy, S O'Callaghan for M Tobin, S Lenighan for R. Mills

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)