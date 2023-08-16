Cork SAHC: Blarney edge out Courcey Rovers

Blarney are back in the hunt for the knock-out stages

Blarney are back in the hunt for the knock-out stages Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Blarney are back in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages of the Co-op Superstores SAHC after beating Courcey Rovers in Ovens on Saturday evening.

The win looked almost certain early on with goals from Pádraig Power and Alan McEvoy (penalty), but Courcey’s fought back late on to make a real game of this one – eventually losing out by just two points – plenty nerve endings tested for those supporting the side in white.

Courceys deserve great credit for their never say die attitude that brought them level on a number of occasions, but the side that fell to Ballyhea in Round 1 never got ahead – something that would obviously not be enough to see them through.

No surprise to see Cork star Shane Barrett lead the line and the scoring stakes for the victors with 12-points to his name – Power’s 1-3 and McEvoy’s penalty also key on the day.

For the opposition, Richard Sweetnam and Seán Twomey were the main threats with 13 points between them (Sweetnam’s nine points all coming from frees).

Less than five minutes on the clock and Blarney were already looking good with Power’s goal – setup by a Cian Barrett pass. John McCarthy got Courceys off and running but they were – McEvoy hit the spot – Blarney up 2-1 to 0-1 with less than 10 on the clock.

Points from Twomey, Rory O’Callaghan, Fergus Lordan and Sweetnam brought the game back to a three-point margin before the sides traded points to the break – 2-7 to 0-10 at the interval.

Shane Barrett and Sweetnam swapped points on the restart before Twomey and Power raised white flags - 2-9 to 0-12 heading for the 40. The game would see its third major moments later when McEvoy found the net – sides level – game on.

Again, Barrett and Sweetnam pointed as this one got tenser but a hat-trick of points from Barrett had Blarney three up once more with just 10 on the clock.

Blarney pushed the gap out to five and looked good for the win but Daniel O’Donovan cut the deficit to just two with the game’s fourth and final goal.

A Sweetnam free had the gap down to the minimum heading into added time but a late adding a point from a free to make it 2-16 to 2-17 Power point would ultimately seal the deal.

The win means that Blarney are now back in the race for the knockout stages with Ballyhea standing in their way of progression while for Courceys, a relegation battle is on the cards if they fail to get a positive result in their final game – that will be against a high flying Newcestown that have won their opening two fixtures.

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy 1-0pen; S Barrett 0-12 (6f, 1.65), C Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power 0-1, C Hegarty; S Mulcahy, P Power 1-3, C Barrett 0-2 Subs: W Crowley for C Power, C Dunlea for S Mulcahy (both 56), J O’Keeffe for P Philpott (60)

COURCEY ROVERS: M O’Donovan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; C Roche 1-0, F Lordan 0-1, D Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, S Twomey 0-4, L Collins; R O’Callaghan 0-1, J McCarthy 0-1, R Sweetnam 0-9f Subs: B Ryan for B Collins (19), R Nyhan for O Crowley (45), D O’Donovan 1-0 for R O’Callaghan (46), O Crowley for J McCarthy (59)

REFEREE: Cathal McAlister (Aghada)