Cork Premier SHC: Wasteful Kanturk consigned to relegation fight with Glen Rovers

The victorious Barrs are set for a quarter-final showdown with Charleville Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

St Finbarr’s 0-29

Kanturk 1-18

Something had to give, the occasion proved to be painful for Kanturk on incurring a loss to reigning champions St. Finbarr's in the Co-op Superstores Premier SHC at a sun drenched Fermoy.

No qualms that the 'Barr's finished the stronger of the two sides on shooting seven points without reply yet Kanturk will be bitterly disappointed after passing up a glut of scoring opportunities over the hour.

And to rub salt into their wounds, come the full-time whistle, Kanturk waited anxiously for results elsewhere to determine their fate in a bid to avoid a relegation dogfight.

The worst news possible surfaced when a late Erins Own rally earned a draw with Fr O'Neills, that outcome confirmed Kanturk's plight in the Premier Senior ranks will be determined in a meeting against the famed Glen Rovers in a relegation playoff next week.

“It's a disappointing outcome, but we will regroup and plan accordingly. One has to take their chances, we had misses in the closing stages in the draw against Sarsfields, failed to convert against both Newtown and St. Finbarr's, that won't suffice at this level,” said Kanturk manager Tom Walsh.

How right it proved, Kanturk didn't help their cause with a careless use of possession squandered from play and frees. That contrasted to the 'Barr's sharpshooter Ben Cunningham shooting a whopping 0-18 tally to allow the champions snatch the initiative.

A lively start saw Conor Cahalane open the scoring for the Barrs inside 20 seconds yet the champions incurred a let off in the third minute. A long delivery saw Kanturk target man Alan Walsh fouled by Jamie Burns to win a penalty, up stepped Lorcán McLoughlin, his low drilled effort went outside the right hand post, a set back for the Duhallow side.

That gave the 'Barr's impetus, Cunningham shooting three pointed frees. Credit Kanturk for settling, Alan Walsh, his cousin Aidan, Darren Browne and Ian Walsh pointing to square up the contest at 0-4 apiece. A nip-and-tuck fare continued, Cunningham and Brian O’Sullivan trading points.

Though Brian Hayes nudged the Barrs back in front, Kanturk answered in emphatic fashion, from the puck out Colin Walsh won possession and carved open the opposing defence to blast home a peach of a goal for a 1-5 to 0-6 grip.

The scores began to flow, Walsh, O'Sullivan and Ian Walsh on target for Kanturk only for Cunningham and Jack Cahalane to reply for the Barrs. A chance of a Barr's goal saw Hayes miss, but points from William Buckley and Cunningham reduced the leeway to the minimum 1-10 to 0-12 at the break.

Faulty shooting impacted on Kanturk that reached 14 wides by the end of the hour while Cunningham's accuracy nudged the champions ahead. Now enjoying dominance, driven on by Burns and Damien Cahalane, Barr's pressure yielded points from Conor Cahalane and Cunningham.

Kanturk rallied with a pair from Brian O’Sullivan only to be cancelled out by Cunningham with Jack Cahalane and Ciaran Doolan raising further flags. Again Kanturk hung in, O’Sullivan, Aian Walsh and Browne pointing for Kanturk to trail 0-22 to 1-18 by the 50th min.

It looked set for a big finish but Kanturk seemed to fade in the energy sapping conditions. That left it to the Barrs and particularly the Cunningham brothers to dominate the closing exchanges, Ben brought his tally to 0-18, his brother Sam introduced as a substitute added a brace, suddenly, the Barrs had put clear daylight between the sides.

The win sets St. Finbarr’s team up nicely for a quarter-final tilt against Charleville, for Kanturk, a tough relegation assignment awaits against Glen Rovers.

ST FINBARRS: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; C Doolan 0-2, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; E Finn, E Twomey; B Cunningham 0-18 (0-16f), C Cahalane 0-2, W Buckley 0-1; B Hayes 0-1, P Buggy, J Cahalane 0-3 Subs: S Cunningham 0-2 for C Doolan (48), J Wiggington Barrett for C Cahalane (59).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, D Browne 0-2, P Walsh 0-1; L McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh 0-3; C Walsh 1-1, L O’Keeffe, B O’Sullivan 0-7 (0-3f); R Walsh, Alan Walsh 0-1, I Walsh 0-3 Sub: R Sheahan for R Walsh (51).

REFEREE: David Copps (Ballyhea)