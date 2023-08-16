Cork Premier SHC: Vital victory for Newtownshandrum over Kanturk

Jamie Coughlan with 2-9 was the key man for Newtown

Newtownshandrum 2-18

Kanturk 1-19

Following a thrilling Co-Op Superstores County Premier SHC encounter at Charleville on Saturday, Newtownshandrum edged out Kanturk by a two-point margin.

The previous weekend Newtownshandrum were forced a give way to the county champions St Finbarr's at Mourneabbey while Kanturk travelled to Fermoy where they shared the spoils against a fancied Sarsfields outfit.

This was the third time these two sides clashed at senior level in recent years with the Avondhu side emerging victors on each occasion. On Saturday the issue was in the balance right till the end with late points from Newtownshandrum's Cathal Naughton and Michael Thompson proving crucial as they emerged winners.

The opening stages saw the sides level at 0-1 apiece before Newtownshandrum with a point each by Tim O'Mahony and Jamie Coughlan moved 0-3 to 0-1 in front.

Jamie Coughlan was in devastating form at the edge of the square for Newtown in this half and in the seventh minute he scored the games opening goal after gaining possession from a poor Kanturk clearance that moved them 1-3 to 0-1 in front.

Kanturk responded with a point from Colin Walsh, but it was Newtownshandrum that set the pace at this juncture with Tim O'Mahony, Cathal Naughton, Jack Herlihy, Cormac O'Brien, Conor Twomey and Darragh Hawe getting a firm grip on proceedings in key areas of the field.

In the 10th minute a good delivery by Ronan Geary set up Jamie Coughlan who pointed while in their next attack a huge clearance by Tim O'Mahony set up Coughlan for another point that made it 1-5 to 0-2.

Kanturk who accounted for a number of wides so far in this half quickly found their range with Lorcan McLoughlan (two) and Rory Sheahan firing over points as they reduced the deficit to 1-5 to 0-5 by the end of the first quarter.

Still it was Newtownshandrum that were showing the greater urgency and two more points by Jamie Coughlan opened up a five point game. At the otherend Kanturk came close to a goal when Aidan Walsh was denied by a very good save by the Newtown keeper James Bowles with Rory Troy clearing the rebound to safety.

Over the next couple of minutes Alan Walsh and Jamie Coughlan swapped a point before a Newtownshandrum clearance was intercepted by Colin Walsh who split the posts to score a great point 1-8 to 0-7.

Newtownshandrum extended their lead further in the 25th minute when a clearance by Cathal Naughton up along the flank was picked up by Ronan Geary near the sideline, his delivery across the Kanturk goalmouth was picked up by Jamie Coughlan who struck for his second goal of the game as they moved 2-9 to 0-7 in front.

Moments later the lead was increased to nine points when Cathal Naughton sent over. In the closing moments Kanturk shuffled the pack. They introduced a number of substitutions with the influential Aidan Walsh also forced to retire early due to injury.

The Duhallow side rallied well in the closing moments with Tommy Walsh, Lorcan McLoughlan, Paul Walsh, Colin Walsh, Liam O'Keeffe, Alan Walsh, Ian Walsh and Brian O'Sullivan finishing very strongly.

A good puckout by Grantas Bucinskas set up Brian O'Sullivan for a long range point and it was immediately followed with a point by Lorcan McLoughlan.

At the end of normal time Newtownshandrum came close to scoring a third goal when Johnny Geary was denied by the Kanturk keeper Grantas Bucinskas.

The clearance was picked up by Liam O'Keeffe whose long delivery saw Alan Walsh breach the Newtownshandrum full backline with a well taken goal.

Lorcan McLoughlan landed a long range free in injury time as they managed to come from being nine points adrift after 27 minutes to trail at the interval by a three point margin 2-10 to 1-10.

On the changeover the Duhallow side started as they finished the opening half with Ryan Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlan having a point each by the 34th minute.

A superb reflex save by the Newtownshandrum keeper James Bowles denied Rory Sheahan a certain goal moments later. It was all to play for three minutes later when Liam O'Keeffe set up Ian Walsh for a point to square matters at 2-10 to 1-13.

In a thrilling half Kanturk took the lead for the first time when a delivery by Liam O'Keeffe was flicked over by Alan Walsh and the lead was stretched to two points in the 42nd minute when Brian O'Sullivan pointed from distance.

Newtownshandrum with limited possession so far in this half regrouped well from here. Cormac O'Brien had their first score in this half before substitute Seán Griffin forced level with a well taken point.

As the game headed into the last quarter Newtownshandrum hit the front again when another second half substitute Jack Twomey scored a cracking point from a near impossible angle out near the sideline 2-13 to 1-15.

Jamie Coughlan with a free opened up a two point game but back came a gallant Kanturk side and rapid points by John Browne and Rory Sheahan left it firmly in the balance when tied at 2-14 to 1-17.

In a hectic finish the impressive Tim O'Mahony with a brace of long range points moved his side clear and they looked like pulling away when ahead 2-16 to 1-17.

Back again came Kanturk with Colin Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlan having a point apiece that tied the contest for the fifth and last time at 2-16 to 1-19. With time running out it was Newtownshandrum that struck for two crucial scores late in the game.

Tim O'Mahony and Jack Herlihy combined well out of the backline to set up Cathal Naughton for a fine solo point. Indeed Herlihy and O'Mahony were heavily involved moments later when substitute Michael Thompson pointed to move them two clear.

Kanturk threw caution to the wind in the final moments. They had a free late in the game cleared off the line in front of a packed Newtownshandrum goal line as the North Cork side emerged victors by a two point margin.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles, R Troy, J Herlihy, K O'Sullivan, M Ryan, T O'Mahony 0-3, C Twomey, C Boles, D Hawe, D O'Connor, C O'Brien 0-1, C Naughton 0-2, R Geary, J Coughlan 2-9 (0-6f), J Geary Subs: S Griffin 0-1 for C Boles, J Twomey for J Geary, M Thompson 0-1 for D O'Connor, P Noonan for D Hawe (inj)

KANTURK: G Bucinskas, J McLoughlin, J Browne 0-1, C Mullane, T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh, L McLoughlin 0-6 (0-5f) Aidan Walsh, C Walsh 0-3, L O'Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick, R Sheahan 0-2 (0-1f), Alan Walsh 1-2, I Walsh 0-2 Subs: B O'Sullivan 0-2 for M Healy, D Browne for Aidan Walsh (inj), R Walsh 0-1 for J Fitzpatrick, C Clernon for I Walsh

REFEREE: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks)