Cork Premier SHC: Imokilly get the better of Avondhu for place in championship proper

After going down to a fourteen-point defeat last year, Avondhu gave a much improved account of themselves this season

Brian Buckley, Avondhu in action against Barry Lawton, Imokilly during the County Premier Senior Hurling Championship, Divisional/College section final at Páirc Uí Rinn Photo by Jim Coughlan

Imokilly 0- 25

Avondhu 0- 20

A strong showing by Imokilly in the last quarter of this Co-Op Superstores Divisions/Colleges Section Senior Hurling final saw them eventually get the better of a gallant Avondhu side when they clashed at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Last year when the sides met again in the final a fast start enabled Imokilly to run out easy winners by a 14 point-margin. However, on this occasion Avondhu gave a great account of themselves.

They were level seven times during the opening half and, while Imokilly took an early lead in the second half, they did not surrender it was only in the last quarter that the East Cork side began to wear down their opponents who were reduced to 14 players to eventually emerge victors by a five point margin.

The opening stages saw both teams quick into their stride. Will Condon got the scoring underway when he pointed from distance only to be pegged back immediately when the resultant puck-out by Eoin Davis saw Bill Copper set up Diarmuid Healy for a point.

This was the trend between two evenly matched sides in this half. Brian Buckley was very effective for the North Cork outfit in the half-back line, while Imokilly's Daire O'Leary was also a commanding figure for the winners at centre-back.

They were level on three more occasions by the 10th minute at 0-4 apiece when Brian Buckley (two), Barry Lawton, Seán Desmond, Ben Nyhan and Bill Copper swapped some fine points.

Avondhu who played with the aid of the wind in this half were certainly out to make amends for last years result with Bill Curtin, James Keating, Colin O'Brien and the Carey brothers Luke and Eoin all very prominent along with Brian Buckley.

Bill Curtin edged them in front with a long range point before Stephen Condon with a point moved them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead. At the other end Imokilly missed another of the several goal scoring chances they failed to take throughout the game when Bill Cooper was denied by an excellent save by the Avondhu keeper Ian Butler at the expense of a '65.

Nevertheless they were back on level terms at 0-7 each by the 19th minute when William Leahy (two) and Seán Desmond had points. Two minute later the impressive Shane Hegarty edged them in front with the first of his four points and they moved two clear soon after when the hardworking Seán Desmond pointed from a difficult angle.

Colin O'Brien and Seamus Harnedy exchanged a point as the winners maintained a two-point cushion. However, Avondhu rallied well in the closing moments.

In the 26th minute a good interception by Seán Killeen in the full-back line saw the eventual clearance set up Eoin Carey for a great point following a fine solo run.

They were level three minutes later when Stephen Condon pointed a free. Colin O'Brien followed with a free to give Avondhu the lead, but it was short lived with Imokilly completing the first half scoring when Will Leahy pointed a free that left it all to play for when deadlocked at the break at 0-11 apiece.

On the changeover Imokilly who were short the services of key players for various reasons started in a very determined manner with Daire O'Leary, Shane Hegarty, Mike Russell, John Cronin, Bill Cooper, Brian Lawton, Diarmuid Healy, Seán Desmond and substitute Jack Leahy who was introduced mid way through this half all playing leading roles in their side’s triumph.

A good period of early pressure saw Shane Hegarty (two) and Bill Cooper with minors move them 0-14 to 0-11 in front by the 34th minute. Eoin Carey had Avondhu's opening score when he pointed a minute later.

Another goal-scoring chance for Imokilly went a begging moments later when Diarmuid Healy was narrowly wide. From the resultant puckout by Ian Butler, James Keating set up Eoin Carey for a long range point that left just a point between the teams, but try as they might Avondhu were unable to get back on level terms throughout this half with the winners doing enough to stay in front at all times.

Jack Leahy with two points in quick succession moved his side three clear 0-16 to 0-13. Back again came a gallant Avondhu outfit. Brian Buckley split the posts from distance before a great interception by Luke Carey on the inrushing Seamus Harnedy saw the clearance find Brian Buckley whose long delivery set up Stephen Condon for a point 0-16 to 0-15.

Jack Leahy and Eoin Carey traded another point before Bill Cooper picked out Brian Lawton who scored a great point along the flank in the 48th minute.

Avondhu were dealt a blow soon after when they had a defender sent to the line for a second bookable offence. The winners used the numerical advantage to great effect when Jack Leahy pointed a free and a '65 before Seán Desmond with a goal at his mercy was denied by a reflex save by the Avondhu keeper Ian Butler.

Avondhu stayed in touch when a good clearance in the full-back line by Ben Carey set up Stephen Condon for a point. However, Imokilly were finding scores much easier to come by in the closing stages with Joe Stack and Shane Hegarty with a point each moving them 0-22 to 0-17 clear by the 55th minute.

Avondhu rallied once again with Jack Twomey, Stephen Condon and Chris Buckley having points that closed the margin to 0-23 to 0-20. In the end there was no denying Imokilly.

Seán Desmond added two late points and while Avondhu's Colin O'Brien had a close in free saved on the line in injury time it was Imokilly that emerged deserving winners in the end.

After the game Marc Sheehan Chairman of the Cork County Board presented the Denis O'Riordan Cup to the winning captain John Cronin. They now progress to the county Premier SHC quarter-finals.

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine's) T Wilk (Cobh) M Russell (Aghada) C O'Brien (St. Ita's) Brian Lawton 0-1 (Castlemartyr) D O'Leary (Watergrasshill) J Cronin (Capt) (Lisgoold) S Hegarty 0-4 (Dungourney) B Cooper 0-2 (Youghal) Barry Lawton 0-1 (Castlemartyr) D Healy 0-2 (Lisgoold) S Harnedy 0-1 (St. Ita's) S Desmond 0-5 (Watergrasshill) W Leahy 0-3 (0-2f) (Aghada) J Stack 0-1 (Castlemartyr) Sub: J Leahy 0-5 (0-3f. 0-1 '65) (Dungourney_for W Leahy

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery) S Killeen (Liscarroll/ Churchtown Gaels) B Carey (Araglin) L Carey (Kilworth) B Buckley 0-3 (Dromina) J Keating (Kildorrery) B Curtin 0-1 (Kilshannig) J O'Sullivan (Ballygiblin) E Carey 0-4 (Kilworth) J Twomey 0-1 (Capt) (Kilshannig) C O'Brien 0-3 (0-2f) (Liscarroll/ Churchtown Gaels, W Condon 0-1 (Kilworth) J Magner (Killavullen) B Nyhan 0-1 (Clyda Rovers) S Condon 0-5 (0-1f) (Harbour Rovers). Subs: C Buckley 0-1 (Clyda Rovers) for J Magner, J Mullins (Ballygiblin) for S Killeen

REFEREE: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown)