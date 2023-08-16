Cork Premier SHC: Charleville and Erin’s Own share the spoils

Charleville managed to get a result despite the absence through injury of Darragh Fitzgibbon

Charleville's Jack O'Callaghan in action against Erin's Own's Conor Lenihan during their Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior HC clash at the Mallow GAA complex on Sunday

Charleville 0-17

Erin’s Own 0-17

Despite the 70 minutes it took to get a result between Charleville and Erin’s Own on Sunday afternoon neither side will have left Mallow feeling they got what they deserved on the day – honours even leaves both sides with lots to do heading into the final round robin games of the PSHC 2023.

Injuries to Charleville legend Danny O’Flynn and his midfield partner Jack O’Callaghan meant that this one would have almost 10 minutes of added time yet the result wasn’t nailed down until Erin’s Own full-forward Eoghan Murphy split the posts with a free – the sides shared 34 points between them.

Charleville players and fans has to watch Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon walking the sideline in a black boot – the foot injury suffered in Round 1 keeping the inter-county player out for this and perhaps the next round.

Charleville may well have been missing their top player but manager Mark Foley wasn’t making a big deal of the midfielder’s absence.

“We were in a good position down the stretch, we had multiple chances to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to convert those chances. At the death, there was a free, which we wouldn’t be happy about. But in fairness, our destiny was in our own hands and we didn’t take care of that.

“Darragh was a big loss obviously, but I thought we did enough to win the game. Daniel too, he was excellent and was really good while he was on the field.

“In fairness to Erin’s Own, they are a great club team. Great tradition. Their efficiency today was off the charts, bar the last couple of chances they put wide.”

For long periods it looked as if Murphy’s side had the advantage and might see this one out however after a typical Charleville fightback the North Cork side hit the front late on but unfortunately got caught on the line – after a very harsh decision saw a free awarded for throwing a pass when the advancing Charleville player seemed to trying to find his own hurl rather than a colleague – decision made – a point apiece the outcome.

Little doubting shortly after the first ball went in that this one was going to be a genuine championship clash with players from both sides showing all the qualities required to grip those in attendance for the duration.

Charleville’s Jack Doyle was on the scoreboard early with a solid free into the wind however his quick score was erased soon after with a brace of frees from Eoghan Murphy – Doyle levelled things up on six minutes – four placed balls to get this one off and running.

Matt Riordan bagged a pair of top class scores for the men from Glounthaune with Peter O’Shea and Murphy making sure that Erins Own would lead by three passing the 20 minute mark.

Charleville did respond with points from Andrew Cagney and Conor Buckley and could have led if Jack O’Callaghan’s run and shot hadn’t been brilliantly stopped by full-back Shane Broderick with a goal looking imminent.

Points from Peter O’Shea and Oran O’Regan pushed Erin’s Own into a 0-5 to 0-4 lead by the 22nd, but the men in red and blue couldn’t relax as Charleville fought back with five of the last six points – Tim Hawe and Jack O’Callaghan leading the charge – Charleville led by 0-10 to 0-9 at the half-time break.

The second half Charleville looked to push on again and continued to trouble the opposition with the dwindling wind to their backs.

The game ebbed and flowed but four points for Erin’s Own on the bounce looked like it might make the difference (two Murphy frees with points from Peter O’Shea and sub Shane Irwin) had Erin’s own three up with seven minutes remaining but the injuries to O’Flynn and O’Callaghan meant this one had a long way to go yet.

Doyle got his seventh point from a close-in free before sub David Forde tied things up – Charleville looked to have won it late on only for the late Murphy free to settle the tie.

Charleville head into the final round on two points as they prepare to take on table-toppers Douglas while for Erin's Own – an all or nothing tie with Fr O'Neills awaits.

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, B O’Connell; J O’Callaghan 0-1, D O’Flynn; G Kelleher 0-1, C Buckley 0-1, J Doyle 0-10 (7f); O O’Connell 0-1, A Cagney 0-1, T Hawe 0-1 Subs: M O’Flynn for B O’Connell (45), D Forde 0-1 for O’Flynn (47, injured), R Carroll for O O’Connell (60)

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, S Broderick, R O’Regan; J Sheehan, M O’Carroll, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, P O’Shea 0-2; M O’Riordan 0-2, S Guilfoyle, O O’Regan 0-1; R Twomey 0-1, E Murphy 0-10 (8f, 1.65), C Lenihan Subs: S Cronin for Lenihan (half-time), S Irwin 0-1 for Kelly (34)

REFEREE: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill)