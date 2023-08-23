Cork Premier SFC: Two-goal Ballincollig back in the reckoning after win over Carrigaline

Cian Dorgan shot 1-4, 1-3 from play for the village in Páirc Uí Rinn

Cian Dorgan shot 1-4, 1-3 from play for the village in Páirc Uí Rinn Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballincollig 2-12

Carrigaline 0-12

Thrashed to the tune of eleven points in their opening game against Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig got their Bon Secours county premier senior football championship campaign back on track by virtue of a hard-earned win over Carrigaline in Páirc Uí Rinn last Sunday.

It wasn’t an especially convincing display by the 2022 semi-finalists, but they were worthy victors at the same time if only because they made better use of their chances over the hour.

The first opportunity to make a major breakthrough fell to Carrigaline, but, much to Ballincollig’s relief, a cracking drive by wing-forward Callum Barrett struck the upright in the 21st minute.

Ballincollig trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at the time, with two of their scores having come from lively midfielder Harry Aherne, whose third point allowed the Muskerry side to hit the front, 0-6 to 0-5, four minutes later.

They had led just once prior to that when impressive corner forward Cian Dorgan opened the scoring following good work by Cian Kiely and Rob Noonan.

After a Carrigaline point from Brian Coakley made it 0-3 to 0-2 in the 13th minute, Peter O’Neill plucked the resultant kick-out from the clouds to instigate an attack which allowed Harry Aherne to place Cian Dorgan for an equaliser.

Aherne was very influential before the break when Cian Kiely regularly caught the eye as well in the Ballincollig half-back, as did Liam Jennings before moving to full-back following the enforced departure of the seasoned Noel Galvin through injury with six minutes to the interval.

Cian Dorgan carried the main threat up front for the winners, and, fittingly, he had the satisfaction of shooting the goal that made it 1-6 to 0-5, and put more than the minimum between the sides for the first time in the 26th minute.

The chance came about after Liam Jennings broke up a promising Carrigaline raid to launch a counter-attack, which saw substitute Darren Murphy and Rob Noonan combine to set Dorgan up for the three-pointer.

It was 1-6 to 0-6 after Brian Coakley completed the first-half scoring for Carrigaline from a free. Aided by points from Noonan and industrious full-forward Liam O’Connell, Ballincollig stretched the gap to four, 1-8 to 0-7, before Carrigaline squandered another golden opportunity in the 36th minute.

It was Kevin O’Reilly who shot narrowly wide with a chance created by Brian Coakley, and when Cian Dorgan pointed a free three minutes later, it seemed as if Ballincollig, now five to the good, might have broken the back in the Carrigdhoun side’s resistance.

Carrigaline soon showed they were by no means a spent force, however, with centre-back Cian Barry along with forwards Eanna Desmond and Kevin O’Reilly to the fore as they trimmed the deficit to two points, 1-10 to 0-11, by the 50th minute.

O’Reilly certainly atoned for his earlier lapse, contributing three points to Carrigaline’s commendable rally. In a gripping finale, Darragh O’Mahony eased Ballincollig’s anxiety with a sublime point before the deal was sealed courtesy of polished wing-back and my man-of-the-match Cian Kiely.

Kiely bagged the clinching goal in the 57th minute following good work by substitute Seán O’Neill and Cian Dorgan, with the ubiquitous Liam O’Connell initiating the fruitful raid after tracking back to disrupt a Carrigaline attack.

In keeping a reasonably tight rein on highly-rated Carrigaline forward Brian Coakley in the second-half, Liam Jennings was another to play a leading role in Ballincollig’s victory.

It means their championship aspirations remain intact ahead of a must-win showdown with near neighbours Éire Óg in Coachford on September 10.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; C Moore, F Downs, N Galvin; J O’Connor, L Jennings, C Kiely 1-1; S Dore, H Aherne 0-3; M Oldham, D O’Mahony 0-2, P O’Neill; R Noonan 0-1, L O’Connell 0-1, C Dorgan 1-4 (1f) Subs: S O’Donoghue for Downs (injured), 17, D Murphy for Galvin, 24, S O’Neill for Oldham, 44, T O’Connell for Noonan, 55

CARRIGALINE: C Dungan; N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; D King, C Barry, J McCarthy 0-1; B Coakley 0-3 (2f), Kevin Kavanagh; C Barrett, N Coakley 0-1, E Desmond 0-3; O Barry, Kieran Kavanagh, K O’Reilly 0-4 (1f) Subs: N O’Keeffe for O Barry, 44, P Mellett for Kieran Kavanagh, 47, E Ryle for Barrett, 47, J Kelly for Desmond (injured), 53, K McCarthy for King, 53

REFEREE: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers)