Cork Premier SFC: St Michaels shock Mallow to take first top flight win in decades

Jasck Dillon, Mallow, has his shot blocked by Simon Falvey, St. Michaels during their County Premier Senior Football Championship game at Blarney on Sunday Photo by Jim Coughlan.

Mallow find themselves in the relegation play-off game of the 2023 PSFC after losing out to St Michael’s by a point in Blarney on Sunday afternoon.

After going into the Round 3 clash in second – playing the side sitting bottom side in the group – Mallow laboured through the 60 minutes of action here and, despite having more than their fair share of possession in the second half, just couldn’t make the most of that late on. St Michael’s held on for a famous win.

This was St Michael’s first win in the top flight of Cork football in decades – earning themselves the most unlikely of spoils – a play-off game with Douglas to see who advances.

Dave Egan (St Michael’s manager) was thrilled that his side put in a display and was full of praise for the challenge thrown in by Mallow.

“We really dug that one out today. It really did pan out as we had thought – it was a play for play game. Mallow, we knew, would give it everything and credit to them they battled to the end.

“We were up three at half-time, four just after the break, but in a low scoring game they got us back to a point late on – look, we kicked 12 points there today and got the win, that was our job done.”

Both Douglas and St Michael’s finished on two points after their three PSFC fixtures however with the same points difference, the same points for and against, it appears that an all or nothing, one off game, is the only way to decide who goes forward to play Duhallow – Mallow the bridesmaids of group C.

Mallow came into the game needing just a draw if they were to progress, assuming St Finbarrs beat Douglas (which of course happened), but the Avondhu side trailed in this one from the 22nd minute – Mallow now have to play Carrigaline in the relegation play-off tie.

After losing their opening two fixtures (to Douglas and St Finbarrs) the Blackrock club led put it up to Mallow from the off, taking on the larger and more experienced squad from the first to the final whistle – hanging on in the end but still getting the job done.

St Michaels were led in the scoring stakes by Simon Falvey and Adam Hennessy, St Michaels played this game as if their collective lives depended on it and for their endeavour alone they deserved the win.

For Mallow, scores from Kevin Sheehan, Seán McDonnell and Ryan Harkin helped bring them to within one but some sloppy play and poor second half misses cost the Carrigoon boys their chance to progress.

There were moments when it looked like Mallow would push on here, a series of brilliant turnovers from Matty Taylor would usually inspire the side but on this occasion sloppy attacking play left Mallow struggling to get anything close to the fluidity required to take the spoils.

The opening 10 minutes saw both sides squander scoring opportunities with Mallow having a wide and two short efforts while St Michael’s managed a pair of misses and one shot dropping into a defenders hands.

When the scoring finally began it was St Michael’s that raised a white flag first – Falvey bagging the first of two first half points. The wing forward’s point stirred Mallow into life – McDonnell scoring an excellent point to level things up and lift what to this point was a mistake littered affair.

Stephen O’Callaghan was next on target for the boys in red as the game began to take hold. Michael’s weren’t going to slip away easy with Falvey’s second quickly followed by a free from full forward Robbie Cotter.

The sides would trade scores for the next 10 minutes before the city men looked to push on – a brace of tasty scores from Hennessy with points from Daniel Meaney and Andrew Murphy more than accounted for minors from Mallow’s Kieran O’Sullivan and Eoin Stanton – St Michael’s going in at the turn up by three – 0-7 to 0-4.

The second half saw Mallow battle back into the game with a wonder score from McDonnell, three points from Sheehan (who lifted Mallow’s challenge after his introduction for an injured Stanton) and some dogged defending from Cork’s Taylor and Shane Merritt inspiring the side to push on but, the Blackrock side weren’t for turning – this would be their day.

Mallow will need to get back on the horse quickly if they are to remain in the Premier grade – little time to lick their wounds after what was a very disappointing and frustrating day for the Carrigoon squad.

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; S Keating 0-1, A O’Callaghan, L Carroll; E Sheehan, D Meaney 0-1, R Kavanagh; A Murphy 0-1, E Hickey; K Hegarty, R O’Shaughnessy 0-1, S Falvey 0-3; A Hennessy 0-2, R Cotter 0-2 (1f), E Hegarty Subs: T Deasy for K Hegarty (38), L O’Herlihy 0-1 for S Falvey (inj) 45), E de Burca for R Kavanagh (55), J Golden for S Keating (57)

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, B Myres, S Copps; S O’Callaghan 0-1, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton 0-1; J Dillon, R Harkin 0-2, J Glynn; J Browne, S McDonnell 0-2, K O’Sullivan 0-1 Subs: M Tobin for J Browne, M Kelleher 0-1 for J Glynn (both half time), K Sheehan 0-3 (1f, 1m) for E Stanton (inj), 37), P Hennessy for J Dillon (50)

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers)