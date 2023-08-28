Cork Premier SFC: Mikey McAulliffe goals work the oracle for Duhallow to claim divisional title

Duhallow secured passage to the County Championship proper with nine-point victory over UCC

Duhallow joint captains Kevin Cremin and Donncha O'Connor receive the Tadgh Crowley Cup from Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow 2-13

UCC 0-10

Duhallow delivered on their potential to record a comfortable victory over UCC in the Bon Secours County. Premier SFC (Colleges/Divisions Final) at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Having endured a narrow defeat to Carbery at the same stage last season, Duhallow emerged worthy winners to secure the Tadhg Crowley Cup and a ticket to the county quarter final proper. By the end of the hour, the conversion of goal chances separated the sides with Mikey McAulliffe netting a brace during the second half.

Though operating against the strong breeze in the opening half, Duhallow enjoyed a productive opening from points to Seamus Hickey, Donncha O’Connor and Conor O’Callaghan. UCC raised their game, three unanswered points from Killian Falvey and Rian Quigley tied up the contest.

A resilient Duhallow defence cut out danger in terms of conceding goal chances, the Barony lifted the siege from points by O’Connor, Luke Murphy and Gerry O’Sullivan to enjoy a 0-10 to 0-7 advantage at the interval.

As goal chances surfaced at either end of the restart with misses evident, McAulliffe demonstrated his talents to bag his initial goal on 40 minutes. Again the College attempted a response only for McAulliffe to put the game beyond reach with a clinically dispatched drive to the net.

That confirmed Duhallow were on their way to success, collecting silverware, joint captains Kevin Cremin and Donncha O’Connor accepting the Tadhg Crowley Cup from Marc Sheehan, Chairman, Cork GAA.

DUHALLOW: F O’Connor (Cullen); S Curtin (Rockchapel), K Cremin (Boherbue), D Buckley (Boherbue); B O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); C O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe) 0-1, S Hickey (Rockchapel) 0-1; E Murphy (Dromtariffe), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond) 0-6 (4f), L Murphy (Cullen) 0-4; G O’Sullivan (Boherbue) 0-2, J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel) 2-0 Subs: D Linehan (Castlemagner) for J Murphy (inj ht), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for E Murphy (45), A Buckley (Dromtariffe) for J Curtin (55), B Carroll (Rockchapel) for M McAuliffe (58)

UCC: A Murphy (Renard, Kerry); J Rosales (Castletownbere), B Curtin (Kilshannig), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla, Kerry); D Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry), S Desmond (Clondrohid), J O’Mullane (Kilmurry); T Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil, Kerry), E Dodd (Canovee); D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Wall (Kilmurry), R Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) 0-3; A Crowley (Templenoe, Kerry) 0-1, K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry) 0-3, S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary). 0-4 (3f) Sub: I Jennings (Kilmacabea) 0-1 for E Dodd (17), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry) 0-1 for S Desmond (ht), D Desmond (Ballymartle) for B Curtin (48), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig) for T Ó hAiniféin (54), T Cunningham (Kilshannig) for A Crowley (59)

REFEREEE: James Regan (Lough Rovers)