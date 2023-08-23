Cork Premier SFC: Mallow’s fate back in their own hands after seeing off Douglas

The return of four Mallow players from abroad proved the difference in a narrow win over the city outfit

Ryan Harkin, Mallow, is tackled high by Seán Wilson, Douglas during their County Premier Senior Football Championship, Round 2 clash in Pairc Ui Rinn on the weekend Photo by Jim Coughlan

Mallow 0-10

Douglas 0-9

An unlikely source helped Mallow see off Douglas in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon: transatlantic flights into Ireland proved to be the difference on Saturday afternoon as a number of Boeings brought home four Mallow players, making the boys from the banks of The Blackwater a much more formidable side than the one hammered by St Finbarr’s on the opening day.

These sides also faced off in the same group of the 2022 competition with the city side taking the spoils by a point only for Mallow to progress in their place. A bitter pill to swallow for Seán Powter and his colleagues so plenty of motive for Douglas to end Mallow’s season on this day.

However, this time it was Mallow that would take the spoils late on this year and power their way back into the 2023 competition. Douglas’ progression to the knock-out stages now up in the air once more.

Mallow started this tight tussle with Cork stars Matty Taylor and Shane Merritt in a strong defensive set with one of the globe trotters, Jack Dillon, coming in to add a serious boost to the starting 15.

Captain Ryan Harkin, a niggle free Eoin Stanton and Darragh Moynihan gave solidity in the middle third while up front, Seán Hayes and Kieran O’Sullivan were just two of a sextet that could inflict damage on most sides in this competition.

For Douglas, names like Powter, Kevin Flahive and Shane Kingston would scare the life out of many sides but on this day that trio failed to get the job done against a dogged side that fought to the bitter end and got their reward.

Paul Lyons’ winner in injury time shocking all those inside the old city ground. Aidan Bolster, one of those called to arms from the other side of the Atlantic set up Lyons for the brilliant winner.

From the off Douglas had the upper hand as Mallow struggled to get scores on the board, the city side happy to chip away, rolling into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute mark.

That said, Mallow did have the opening score, a tasty effort from O’Sullivan got them off the mark, but Douglas finally got going and bagged five on the bounce, Brian Hartnett, Alan O’Hare, Adan Cantwell, and a brace of Conor Russell frees saw them clear and looking good to easily account for the men from Carrigoon.

A Dillon free was quickly followed by a minor from Harkin had Mallow back on the front foot, but a Powter monster sent Douglas in at the break leading by double scores, 0-6 to 0-3.

The introduction of a far from jet lagged Seán McDonnell just before the interval paid immediate dividends with his run leading to a John Browne point. Moynihan was next on the board before McDonnell himself bagged a point. All level once more and Mallow firmly back in the tie.

Points from Conor Kingston and Hartnett pushed Douglas back in front however the boys in green would end up rueing a brace of missed frees.

Mallow could have goaled soon after only for a brilliant save from Douglas keeper Eoghan O’Brien. The sides traded points (Harkin on target for Mallow), but Douglas led by two with time running out.

Mallow showed they were not going to leave the race for the Premier title without a fight and brought this one back to parity by the 62st minute –substitutes Mark Kelleher and Mark Tobin looked to have salvaged a point for Mallow before Lyons’ point threw Group C wide open one more.

Douglas now have the small matter of a Round 3 clash with a St Finbarr’s side that will be hell-bent on securing an automatic semi-final place, and for that to happen the Barr’s will need to inflict more pain on their city neighbours.

For Mallow, an old foe provides the opposition on the final day. St Michael’s are now out of the competition after losing to both Douglas and St Finbarr’s, but they will be looking to avoid a relegation playoff game. They too need to win.

Group C is another group going all the way to the final moments, but for fans of the Avondhu side, they again have their destiny in their own hands – now who would have thought that after their Round 1 drubbing?

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons 0-1, B Myers, S Copps; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; E Staunton, D Moynihan 0-1; J Dillon 0-1f, R Harkin (capt) 0-2 (1m), K O’Sullivan 0-1; K Sheehan, S Hayes, J Browne 0-1 Subs: S McDonnell 0-1 for Hayes (30+1, inj), M Kelleher 0-1 for Sheehan (41), M Tobin 0-1 for Browne (49), P Hennessy for Dillon (53), A Bolster for Myers (62)

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter 0-1, K Flahive, S Wilson 0-1; C Kingston, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly (capt), B Hartnett 0-2, B Lynch; A O’Hare 0-1, A Cantwell 0-1, C Russell 0-2f Subs: S Kingston for Kelly (h-t), D Warde for Powter (37-44, bs), A Sheehy 0-1 for Russell (41), B Powter for B Lynch (49), D Warde for O’Hare (54), David Kelly for N Lynch (63)

REFEREE: R Whelan (Aghada)