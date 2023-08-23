Cork Premier SFC: Éire Óg’s brave bid to upset Nemo Rangers comes up just short

Éire Óg now just need a draw against their neighbours Ballincollig on the weekend

Nemo Rangers 0-11

Éire Óg 1-6

So near and yet so far.

That’s how it was for Éire Óg in their bid to upset the odds against Nemo Rangers in the Bon Secours county premier senior football championship tie at Páirc Ui Rinn last Sunday.

It would be stretching things a bit to suggest the laurels didn’t rest where they belonged at the finish of a distinctly drab encounter in which Nemo looked the more likely side to prevail for the majority of it.

At the same time, Éire Óg, the 2020 senior ‘A’ kingpins, will bemoan the fact they didn’t go on to collect their most prestigious scalp since graduating to premier level after cutting a five-point deficit to the minimum approaching the last five minutes.

They mounted another promising raid in the closing stages, but a careless turnover enabled Nemo to avert the danger before settling the issue with a point from midfielder Barry Cripps in stoppage time.

Éire Óg manager Paudie Kissane agreed his charges were in a position to win the game near the end, and – even if a two-point defeat at the hands of the reigning champions might have been regarded as a positive result beforehand – he felt it was a very disappointing loss on that account.

Describing it as a mixed performance from Éire Óg, he said their admirable work-rate wasn’t matched by the quality of their play at times.

“We made too many mistakes at different areas of the field, and, to be honest, Nemo could have been further ahead before we got a bit of good fortune with our late goal, so we can’t complain too much about the result,” Kissane candidly remarked.

The Éire Óg goal scored by substitute Jerome Kelleher in the 54th minute certainly came out of the blue, considering how limited they had looked up front hitherto.

The opportunity arose after Jack Sheehan miscued an effort for a point, and the ball dropped into the danger-zone where Joe Cooper did well to steer it towards Kelleher, who took his chance with conviction.

Kelleher’s strike finally injected a bit of life into what was an eminently forgettable encounter otherwise, with Jack Murphy quickly adding a point to ensure Nemo were forced to sweat a little in the closing stages.

To say it wasn’t a vintage display from the Capwell would be putting it mildly, although they could have built up an intimidating lead during the first-half when Jack Horgan, early on, and Barry Cripps, whose effort struck the upright nearing the interval, were both out of luck with goal chances.

Cripps’ opportunity came about after Éire Óg had been guilty of a sloppy turnover when on the offensive – an aspect of their performance evident far too often on the day.

Points from Con O’Callaghan and Jack Murphy helped to keep them in touch before ‘keeper Chris Kelly converted a ‘45 to leave them trailing by the minimum with 29 minutes gone.

Needlessly coughing up possession once more, Éire Óg were punished when lively Nemo veteran completed the first-half scoring, making it 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

While they continued to work tirelessly, Éire Óg were unable to prevent Nemo from gradually tightening the screw as the second-half progressed.

Fed by heroic centre-back Mark Griffin, Eoin O’Shea posted the Muskerry side’s only score from play during the third quarter, and Nemo looked destined to see out the game comfortably enough after a precision cross by Luke Connolly set substitute Ross Corkery – son of former Cork great Colin – up for a fisted point in the 47th minute.

It pushed Nemo 0-10 to 0-5 ahead, with Connolly having placed corner-back Kevin O’Donovan for another point earlier in the second-half.

Éire Óg’s John Mullins kept Connolly on a fairly tight rein for the most part, while Dermot Herlihy and Hugh Murphy, not to mention Mark Griffin who made a number of probing runs from the pivotal berth, were others to perform creditably at the back for the losers.

The absence of their scorer-in-chief and former Cork star Daniel Goulding through injury obviously militated against Éire Óg’s prospects, bearing in mind the return from their six starting forwards amounted to just four points from play.

Those scores were shared by Jack Murphy (two), Con O’Callaghan and Eoin O’Shea, but it was Jerome Kelleher’s goal that enables Éire Óg to move on from here with reasonable optimism.

In running Nemo so close, it leaves them with a better score difference than Ballincollig, needing just a draw in their Group B showdown with their near neighbours to reach the knock-out stages.

NEMO RANGERS: M A Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan 0-2; C Molloy, K Fulignati 0-1, S Cronin; B Cripps 0-1, A O’Donovan; J Horgan 0-1, P Kerrigan 0-2, G Sayers; M Cronin, O McGelligott 0-1, L Connolly 0-1 (f) Subs: L Horgan 0-1 for Horgan, 42, R Corkery 0-1 for McElligott, 42, R Dalton for Sayers, 52

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly 0-1 (‘45); J Mullins, M Corkery, C McGoldrick; D Herlihy, M Griffin, H Murphy; D McCarthy, D Kelly; E O’Shea 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-1, J Murphy 0-3 (1f); B Thompson, J Cooper, J Sheehan Subs: R O’Flynn for Thompson, 42, J Kelleher 1-0 for O’Shea, 47, D Dineen for Corkery, 47, B Hurley for Sheehan 52

REFEREE: P O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers)