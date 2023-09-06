Cork Premier JHC: Meelin beat Barrs to set up date with Erins Own

A trio of goals were enough to see Meelin advance at the city side’s expense

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Meelin 3-16

St. Finbarr’s 1-19

Meelin sent out a timely warning of their well being by overcoming St. Finbarr’s in the Co-Op Superstores County Premier JHC at Doneraile.

By doing so, Meelin kept their unbeaten record, at key stages, they looked the more convincing side and finished strongly to pull away from gritty opponents.

Effectively, Meelin ensured a favourable ending to the game after absorbing pressure at key stages, the win good enough to advance to a quarter-final meeting against Erins Own.

Though the sides exchanged early points, Meelin exerted an influence with two goals in quick succession. Initially, good work by Jimmy McAulliffe placed Jack Curtin to fire home in the 10th minute, it got brighter for the Duhallow men when Mikey McAulliffe availed of the advantage rule to slip through for a second green flag.

The ‘Barrs reacted positively to dominate the second quarter with a flurry of points from Colm Keane and Adam Buckley. Meelin came close to a telling response, Jason O’Calllaghan won a penalty only for Nicholas Lenihan’s blaster to come back off the woodwork.

The impetus appeared to be shifting the ‘Barrs way, well taken points preceded a goal netted by Murray for a clear 1-14 to 2-5 advantage at half-time.

However, Meelin returned to action, the more energized, that emphasized on a productive restart, boosted by a Ciarán Curtin goal with follow up points from Linehan and O’Callaghan altered the flow of the contest.

Clearly the dominant side, Brendan O’Sullivan, Maurice O’Keeffe and Jack Curtin provided stout resistance within the Meelin defence, supplemented by the solid play of William Murphy, Jason O’Callaghan and Lenihan.

With O’Callaghan and Lenihan displaying their accuracy, Meelin offered an impressive streak of enterprise that earned reward on the scoreboard. St. Finbarr’s offered a response through points from Keane and Buckley.

However Meelin soaked up the late pressure, O’Callaghan delivering timely points to confirm the destination of the spoils.

At the full-time whistle, delight for Meelin, looking ahead to the quarter-final tussle against Erins Own. For St. Finbarrs, three consecutive defeats earns an unwanted relegation final against Tracton.

MEELIN: S M O’Sullivan; B Carroll, M O’Keeffe, B O’Sullivan; J O’Sullivan, S Curtin, J Curtin 1-1; Ciarán Curtin 1-0, W Murphy; N Linehan 0-8, J Forrest, J O’Callaghan 0-6; J McAulliffe, M McAuliffe 1-1, S Hehir Subs: L Collins for S Hehir, T J Twomey for J Forrest

ST FINBARRS: J McCarthy; R Doyle, D Scannell, S Kennedy; C Steele, C Crowley, A Barry; S O’Leary, M Nelson; A Murphy, C Keane 0-10, A Buckley 0-4, D Murray 1-1, J O’Kelly 0-1, J Linehan Subs: R O’Sullivan 0-1, K O’Flynn 0-2

REFEREE: C Maher (Buttevant)