Cork Premier JFC: St Nicks finish strongly to slip past Cullen

St Nicks used their experience to telling effect to get the better of their Duhallow opposition

St Nicks 2-9

Cullen 1-10

Experienced St Nick’s timed their run to perfection to edge past a gritty Cullen in Round 2 to the County Premier JFC at Mallow.

All through the hour, the closeness of the exchanges made for an interesting fight before St Nicks possessed the greater firepower to sway the outcome.

This result makes the Group interesting, all four teams remain in contention for two places in the quarter finals. As it stands Urhan are poll toppers on three points with both St. Nicks and Ballydesmond on two while Cullen are currently at the base following a draw against Urhan.

It all boils down to the last games in the Group on Friday, September 8, Cullen will require a win over Ballydesmond and their cause would also be boosted if Urhan were to defeat St. Nick’s.

Not too much between any of the four sides as confirmed in Mallow, Cullen shaded the opening half through the guidance of Paul Fleming, Dermot Hickey, Francis Cronin and Alan Regan.

Scores were difficult to come by, Jerry O’Connor, Luke Murphy and Colin Walsh on target yet St. Nick’s received a massive boost, a David Dunlea goal earned a narrow 1-3 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

The complex changed on the restart, Murphy converted a Cullen penalty and Aaron Nolan followed up to point. Though little separated the sides, Cullen kept their noses in front, substitutes Brian O’Connell and Gearóid Twomey adding points.

However St Nick’s pulled themselves off the canvas, Donagh Coughlan pounced for goal before substitute Nathan Goulding added the insurance point.

The Cullen team wore black armbands as a mark of respect to the late Peggy Twomey who was represented on the match day panel by five grandsons.

ST NICK’S: R Cronin; S Cronin, E Varian, S Horgan; D Dunlea 1-0, E Downey, C Horgan; K McCarthy, E O’Sullivan; S O’Callaghan 0-2, L Quilligan, L Forde; G Marshall 0-2, D Morris 0-1, D Coughlan 1-2 Subs: N Goulding 0-2 for S O’Callaghan, F O’Driscoll for S Horgan, L Coughlan for L Forde, D Brosnan for L Quilligan, R Long for D Morris.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; M O’Riordan, P Fleming, D Hickey; C Hickey, D Twomey, S Fleming; A Nolan 0-1, A Regan; F Cronin 0-1, C Walsh 0-1, C Moynihan 0-1; M Twomey, L Murphy 1-2, J O’Connor 0-2 Subs: C Kerins, D O’Riordan, B O’Connell 0-1, G Twomey 0-1

REFEREE: A Hyland (Kilworth)