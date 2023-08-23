Cork Premier JFC: Millstreet step up to better St James

Millstreet now need a result against Kinsale in the final round

Millstreet now need a result against Kinsale in the final round Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Millstreet 0-15

St James 1-6

Millstreet stormed to winning ways with a decisive victory over St James in the Bon Secours County Premier JFC at Kilmurry.

In doing so, Millstreet stepped up considerably from a hefty defeat by Kilmurry in the previous round. Indeed the Duhallow side showed no signs of a hangover, recovering from a twelve point defeat first day out, performing here with a style and polish that contrasted to a disappointing outing from the Ardfield side.

Though Aaron Hayes answered a Millstreet point, St James were guilty of enforced errors. Certainly Millstreet meant business through the efforts of Alan Murphy, Luke O’Donoughue and the O’Leary brothers.

Their dominance saw points from Neil Flahive, Shane Hickey and Hugh Linehan push Millstreet 0-6 to 0-1 ahead. St James answered with points to Conor Hayes and Joseph O’Sullivan yet they were operating second fiddle, Millstreet might well have been further ahead than 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

Though Alan O’Shea offered St. James encouragement on the restart with a point, Millstreet possessed a greater threat. Points from Michael Vaughan and Darragh Cashman gave Millstreet a firm hold of the proceedings.

St. James were thrown a lifeline when Frank Hayes netted a 54th minute penalty to halve the deficit 0-12 to 1-6. Millstreet never panicked and three late points from Vaughan, Alan O’Leary and Hickey confirmed their superiority.

The win allows Millstreet a chance to progress from the group, a return required against Kinsale in the last group game, St James remain in the reckoning too though they face table toppers Kilmurry.

MILLSTREET: C Twomey; L O’Donoughue, B G Murphy, A Murphy 0-1; D Cashman 0-2, K Crowley, E O’Mahony; S Hickey 0-4, P Dineen; C O’Leary 0-1, M Ellis, N Flahive 0-1; A O’Leary 0-2, J Buckley, H Linehan 0-2 (0-1f) Subs: M Vaughan 0-2 for H Linehan, T Sheehan for N Flahive

ST JAMES: N Evans; M McCarthy, D Hayes, E Deasy; K O’Leary, C Hayes, M McCarthy; J O’Driscoll, K O’Brien; A Hayes 0-1, J O’Sullivan 0-1, D White; F Hayes 1-2, C Hayes 0-1, A O’Shea 0-1 Subs: P Whelton for M McCarthy, I Evans for A O’Shea, J O’Sullivan for C Hayes, D McCarthy for P Whelton, P O’Sullivan for K O’Brien, S O’Connor for D White

REFEREE: M Crowley (Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas)