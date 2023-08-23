Cork Premier JFC: Cobh hold off Buttevant for vital victory

Buttevant needed a late goal to win it but had to settle for a point from a free

Buttevant needed a late goal to win it but had to settle for a point from a free Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cobh 1-10

Buttevant 1-9

This win for Cobh in the County Premier JFC keeps the interest very much on the last game. St Finbarr's are through with two wins. St Michael's have two defeats. Cobh v St Michael's and Buttevant v St Finbarr's will decide who progresses.

On Sunday Cobh and Buttevant clashed in Killavullen. Both sides were slow to settle. Cobh had three early wides. It took till the 11th minute for the first score. A foul on Paddy Behan led to a pointed free by David Hanlon.

Darragh Heelan replied from a free. Cobh edged ahead by Nathan O'Connell. O'Connell had the winners goal in the 22nd minute. Buttevant lost key player David Hanlon to an injury.

Mark Lenahan followed with a point 1-3 to 0-2. Good play by Michael O'Neill led to a fine point by Seamus Madigan. Timmy Wilk had a late point for the East Cork side who led at half time 1- 6 to 0-3.

On the changeover Buttevant had the aid of the cross breeze Michael O'Neill had an excellent point. They followed with two wides. A foul on impressive Nathan O'Connell led to a point by Mark O'Rourke O'Neill added a free.1-7 to 0-5 after 37 minutes.

Cobh rallied well. Good work by Eoin Cullimore led to a point by Nathan O'Connell. Eoin Hastings followed with a point after good work by Adam McCarthy and Eoghan Kidney as they moved 1- 9 to 0-5 ahead by the 42nd minute.

Buttevant recovered well. Seamus Madigan pointed and Mark Lenahan made it 1-9 to 0-7. Cobh had their last point in the 48th minute. Buttevant rallied very well.

Mark Lenahan with a pointed free followed with a goal 1-10 to 1-8 in the 52nd minute. Both sides missed two chances each. Buttevant made a great run in injury time. They forced a 14 metre free.

They needed a goal to win. Mark Lenahan's free went narrowly over the bar and the final whistle followed.

COBH: E Walsh, P Carey, E Cullimore, J McCarthy, M O'Rourke 0-1, G Keating, T Wilk 0-1, S Cummins, D Heelan 0-2 (0-1f), E Hastings 0-1, N O'Connell 1-2, A McCarthy, D Kearney 0-2, C Spriggs A Hastings 0-1 Subs: C Kidney for C Spriggs, G Rasmussen for D Heelan

BUTTEVANT: B O'Shaughnessy, A Trimm, M Walsh, D Walsh, B O'Riordan, S Madigan 0-2, J Buckley, B O'Connor, K Lenahan, D Ryan, D Hanlon 0-1f. C O'Toole, P Behan, M Lenahan 1-4 (0-2f) A O'Neill Subs: M O'Neill 0-2 (0-1f) for D Hanlon (inj) T O'Donoghue for P Behan, K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole

REFEREE: Peter Finnegan (Douglas)