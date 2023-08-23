Cork Premier JFC: Ballydesmond fail to build from promising start against Urhan

Ballydesmond face a Duhallow derby against Cullen next time out

Ballydesmond face a Duhallow derby against Cullen next time out Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Urhan 1-11

Ballydesmond 1-7

A disappointing outing for Ballydesmond on emerging second best to Urhan in the Bon Secour County Premier JFC at Kilmichael.

Having enjoyed a whirlwind opening, a failure to add to the scoreboard for the concluding 25 minutes in the opening half came back to bite Ballydesmond.

That confirmed they lacked a cutting edge and laboured to penetrate a more balanced Urhan. Of course, Ballydesmond’s commitment and honesty never wavered yet they needed a more consistent run of scores.

As the contest aged, Urhan gained control and once Alan Elphick netted a goal at the three quarter stage, they never looked back. The win elevates Urhan to top of the table, all four sides remain in contention, Urhan meet St. Nicks in the concluding game with Ballydesmond pitted against Cullen in a big Duhallow derby.

Ballydesmond wasted no time in utilising the strong breeze during the opening stages and bombarded the opposing rearguard with points from Daire Moynihan, Niall Fleming and Donncha O’Connor.

And it got better when O’Connor fired home a goal, Ballydesmond 1-3 to 0-0 to the good with just five minutes on the clock elapsed. Amazingly, Ballydesmond lost their way, no further scores added in the half.

Urhan took time to settle, Conchubhar Harrington did open their account in the 13th minute. For a spell, that looked Urhan’s lot only for their game to ignite in the run up to the interval, three points in the closing minutes from Martin McCarthy, Michael Shea and Harrington narrowed the arrears 1-3 to 0-5.

Ballydesmond resumed with a much needed point from Moynihan yet Urhan carried their momentum through. Harrington pointed off play, Ballydesmond’s cause not helped on losing a player.

Though Moynihan tacked on a Ballydesmond point, Urhan reacted positively through the solid workrate of the Sheas’, Martin McCarthy, Alan Elphick and Harrington. The latter pointed a pair before Elphick netted for a 1-7 to 1-5 advantage.

Urhan added to their tally and though Fleming replied for Balllydesmond, a late Elphick point put the icing on the cake in favour of Urhan.

URHAN: R Crowley; E O’Shea, Conor O’Sullivan, D Harrington; D Elphick, M Shea 0-1, J O’Shea; A O’Neill, A O’Sullivan; P O’Shea, A Elphick 1-1, S O’Shea 0-1; C Harrington 0-7 (0-5f), Ciaran O’Sullivan, B Sullivan Sub: M McCarthy 0-1

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, N O’Leary, Donal O’Connor; J O’Keeffe, G Healy, C Dunlea; P Breen, S Kelly; K O’Connell, D Hayes, M Collins; D Moynihan 0-3, N Fleming 0-2, Donncha O’Connor 1-1 Subs: N O’Sullivan 0-1 for S Kelly, S Cronin for K O’Connell

REFEREE: B Crowley (Castlehaven)