Cork Premier JAFC previews: Wide open contests predicted in new grade

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > Sport > GAA Cork Premier JAFC previews: Wide open contests predicted in new gradeCullen and Urhan to face off in Ballingeary Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are, Pat Horgan, Vice Chairperson Cork Gaa, William Ronan, Kilmurry, 2022 Junior A Football Champions and Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Jim CoughlanJohn TarrantCorkmanYesterday at 07:00CORK PREMIER JAFC