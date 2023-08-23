Cork Premier IFC: Kilshannig and Cill na Martra have to settle for a share of the spoils

Kilshannig face Aghada next time out, while Cilla na Martra face Na Piarsaigh

Kilshannig 0-10

Cill na Martra 1-7

Both Kilshannig and Cill na Martra had to settle for a share of the spoils when they clashed in this eagerly awaited Bons Secours County Premier IFC encounter at Donoughmore on Sunday.

Whilst it might have been a low scoring game, it was nevertheless was highly entertaining with the outcome in the balance right till the final whistle between two evenly matched sides.

The opening sequences saw Cill na Martra quick into the action. A free flowing movement saw Fionnbarra Ó h-Ealaithe punch over from close range with the impressive Daniel Ó Duinnin following with a point in the fifth minute.

Kilshannig quickly settled as they tried to navigate their way through a packed Cill na Martra backline. They got their account up and running when Kieran Twomey pointed a free following a foul on Conor McMahon before Killian O'Hanlon picked up possession near the sideline and scored a great point from long range.

In the 12th minute the Avondhu side hit the front when a Cill an Martra attack was intercepted by the outstanding Colm O'Shea who split the posts from distance. Over the hour both teams worked the short passing to great effect as they tried to break down their opponents.

They were level again after 18 minutes when Maidhci O'Duinnin pointed. The remainder of the half saw both teams enjoy their moments. Kilshannig who had some very good displays by Brian Guerin, Eoghan Burke, Jack Twomey, Killian O'Hanlon, Colm O'Shea, Bill Curtin and Kieran Twomey shaded matters for a while.

Kieran Twomey broke up an another Cill na Martra attack and released Jack Twomey who kicked over. Tom Cunningham followed with a free soon after following a foul on Eoin O'Sullivan and they moved three clear when Brian Guerin kicked over from long range in the 26th minute that made it 0-6 to 0-3.

In the closing stages the Mid Cork side took over. In the 28th minute a delivery by Colm MacLochlainn was gathered by Micheal Ó Deasuna and he set up Damien Ó hUrdail for a well goal that levelled matters.

In injury time a movement involving at least 10 players over and back the field saw corner back Tadgh Ó Corcora figure on the scoreboard as he scored from a difficult angle as they held a slender 1-4 to 0-6 interval lead.

The second half was much the same with both eager to claim back to back victories in the current championship. Kilshannig drew level within minutes of the throw in when Eoin O'Sullivan set up the inrushing Jack Twomey whose goal scoring opportunity went over the crossbar for a point.

Both teams continued to find it difficult to break down their opponents defences with both sets of forwards being denied space and time on the ball. In the 36th minute the North Cork side hit the front again when Colm O'Shea sent over from long range.

Both teams also continued to be off target with Maidhci O'Duinnin having proceedings tied for the fifth time at 0-8 to 1-5 as they headed into the last quarter. In a gripping finish they were also level at 1-6 to 0-9 when Kieran Twomey and Daniel Ó Duinnin traded a point.

Cill na Martra who also had some good displays by Danny Ó Conail, Fionnbarra Ó h-Ealaithe, Gearóid Ó Goillidhe, Ciaran Ó Duinnin, Daniel Ó Duinnin and Maidhci Ó 'Duinnin edged in front for the first time since the 33rd minute when a patient build up saw wing-back Danny O'Conail kick over despite the best efforts of the Kilshannig defence after Maidhci Ó Duinnin, Daniel Ó Duinnin and substitute Criostoir Ó Meachair combined well.

The Mid Cork side should have moved two clear soon after when they were narrowly wide from a scoreable position. Instead it was Kilshannig that dug deep in the closing moments despite being under severe pressure.

In the 57th minute Ciaran O'Sullivan was at the end of a seven man movement to kick over an excellent point from a very tight angle. Cill na Martra forced a '45 late in the game that went narrowly wide with both teams having to settle for a share of the spoils with the draw the fairest of results in the end. In the concluding round of games in their group Kilshannig face Aghada while Cill an Martra will play Na Piarsaigh.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, B Curtin, E Murphy, S O'Connell, B Guerin 0-1, C O'Shea 0-2, M Twomey, K O'Hanlon 0-1, J Twomey 0-2, E Healy, K Twomey 0-2f. E O'Sullivan, C McMahon, C O'Sullivan 0-1, T Cunningham 0-1f Subs: D O'Sullivan for T Cunningham. B Creedon for C McMahon, E O'Hanlon for E Healy, C Murphy for E O'Sullivan, K O'Connell for M Twomey

CILL NA MARTRA: P O'Credain,T O'Corcora 0-1, G O'Mochain, F O'Faolain, D O'Conaill 0-1, S O'Foirreidh, C O'Foirreidh, F O'h-Ealaithe 0-1, G O'Goillidhe, C MacLochlainn, C O'Duinnin, D O'Duinnin 0-2, D O' hUrdail 1-0, M O'Deasuna, M O'Duinnin 0-2 Subs: C O'Meachair for C MacLochlainn, E O'Conaill for D O'Duinnin (inj)

REFEREE: Mark Maher (St Finbarr's)