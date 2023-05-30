Cork player assessments after their epic Munster championship showdown with Limerick

Even in defeat the Rebels showed plenty of potential for the future with most players delivering on the biggest stage

Declan Dalton of Cork in action against Cathal O'Neill of Limerick during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A great save from Aaron Gillane in the first half was the highlight of his day. Some wayward puck-outs didn’t help the cause.

Seán O’Donoghue

Penalty awarded against O’Donoghue proved to be harsh. Did well overall in a game where he was left one on one far too often.

Damien Cahalane

Cahalane isolated far too often – gave away some poor balls and punished for lifting when he didn’t. Was nervy looking at times but solid enough.

Niall O’Leary

Marked the excellent Peter Casey throughout and did well against one of Limerick’s top attackers. One of Cork’s best defenders on the day.

Ger Millerick

Marked Tom Morrissey and held his own in parts, but overall Morrissey had his measure. Fought as best he could.

Ciarán Joyce

Cork’s best find of the year continued with his career advancement. Brilliant catch at one point, and was instrumental in the fightback.

Rob Downey

Had the job of keeping Gearóid Hegarty at bay and did just that for 50 odd minutes – got a point and assisted two others.

Luke Meade

Got a point, made two others as was a genuine pain in the middle for Limerick. Battled well for dirty ball but couldn’t keep it going.

Darragh Fitzgibbon

Another four points, some powerful runs – one of Cork’s best men again – he is a midfielder for his county.

Brian Roche

Didn’t see much of Roche – mainly because he was stuck to Kyle Hayes for the duration – big job for the young man.

Tim O’Mahony

Gave Cork the solidity and fight required at this level. Drifted out in the second half but justified his selection.

Seamus Harnedy

One of the men of the match and one of Cork’s best three. Harnedy gives his all from the first to the final minute – a genuine living legend of Cork hurling.

Delcan Dalton

Started well. Showed great power, pace and desire, however, the game got away from him in the second half. Will have better days ahead in red.

Patrick Horgan

1-14 (1-3 from play. Says it all really for a man many thought was finished last year. Cork’s go-to man showed he is still there when required.

Shane Kingston

Scored a couple of points and fouled on at least three occasions. Kingston is a pacey player but spent long periods on the periphery on Sunday.

Subs

Brian Hayes did well when introduced – played his part in a Cork comeback. Pádraig Power is a man for the future showed why many feel he could be a name that continues with Cork. Conor Lehane hasn’t had the best of seasons with Cork and would have wanted more time to show his stuff. Was involved when introduced but not enough where it counts. Ethan Twomey and Shane Barrett came on late, but couldn’t affect the end result.