Cork PIHC: Ballincollig big winners over Bandon

Ballincollig are back in the hunt for the Premier Intermediate title

Ballincollig are back in the hunt for the Premier Intermediate title Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballincollig 3-20

Bandon 0-8

There was nowhere to hide for Bandon in Cloughduv last weekend as they were hammered by a Ballincollig side that are firmly back in the hunt for PIHC honours.

Both sides came into the tie after suffering defeats in Round 1 so not an over-statement to say the clubs’ respective seasons were hanging in the balance as the ball went in for the first time.

There may have been 21 points between the teams at the final whistle but the gap between the pairing wasn’t evident early on – even though the sides failed to show that much early on.

Ballincollig led by four early on before Cian Dorgan played a super ball into the waiting hands of James Dwyer who made no mistake slotting the ball past keeper Oisín Hennessy – seven points between them as Bandon began to struggle.

Things went from bad to worse for the boys in yellow and white when Brian Keating extricated himself from a double tackle to finish superbly – Bandon on route to a big defeat – nine down heading for the dressing room.

Bandon needed to respond quickly if they were to get back into this one, but it was Ballincollig that showed their teeth on the resumption with Dorgan bagging some wonderful scores to end this one as a contest well before the final whistle.

Ballincollig were good up front but also showed their wares at the back – Colin Moore and Conor O'Leary dominated their opposite numbers throughout.

In the middle, James Dwyer was superb with Stephen Wills slotting over five points from play as Bandon wilted.

Late on Pete Kelly set up Cian O'Driscoll for the game’s final major, O’Driscoll made no mistake – Ballincollig deserved winners, Bandon in some serious bother heading into the final game.

The huge win will do wonders for Ballincollig’s chances of progression however it is still likely that the Village lads will need to beat Carrigaline in their final game of the campaign.

For Bandon, a big result may see them avoid a relegation playoff fixture but after the result last weekend there is plenty to do to get this side back on track.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, C Moore, F Denny; B Coleman, C O’Leary 0-1, D O'Sullivan 0-2 (1 65, 1f); J Dwyer 1-0, T O'Connell; S Wills 0-5, C Dalton, B Keating 1-2; S O’Neill, C Dorgan 0-7 (5f), C O’Driscoll 1-2 Subs: P Kelly 0-1 for Dalton (47), D Bowen and C O'Sullivan for Dorgan and Coleman (55)

BANDON: O Hennessy; E Twomey, P Murphy, M McNamara; J Walsh, T Twohig, S Ahern 0-1; M Cahalane, E McSweeney 0-1; A O’Mahony 0-1, M O’Regan, C Long 0-2; M Sugrue 0-1f, D Crowley 0-1, C Lynch 0-1 Subs: O Doyle for J Walsh (24), J McSweeney for O Hennessy (30), D Collins for C Lynch (30), R Long for M O’Regan (30), N McCarthy for M Sugrue (45), M O’Regan for O Doyle (58)

REFEREE: Eoin Coleman (Youghal)