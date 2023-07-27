Cork PIFC previews: Macroom and Naomh Abán to meet for third-straight season

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > Sport > GAA Cork PIFC previews: Macroom and Naomh Abán to meet for third-straight seasonCill na Martra to face Aghada in Cloughduv Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are, Pat Horgan, Vice Chairperson Cork Gaa, Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig, 2022 Intermediate Football Champions and Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Jim CoughlanJohn TarrantCorkmanYesterday at 07:00BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC