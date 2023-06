The Rebels will need to be bold if they’re to overhaul the Oak Leaf county

Tommy Walsh of Cork celebrates a goal scored in the last minute during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Derry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in March Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The draw was made on Monday morning, the date was set a couple of hours later, and now all that is left is for fans of Cork football to make their way to Dublin for what is likely to be another major day in the lives of Cork’s current custodians of the famous red jersey.