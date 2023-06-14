Cork minors will grow up fast after painful defeat to Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final

Sometimes you get what you deserve in life and unfortunately sometimes you don’t. Last weekend the minor footballers of Cork and Dublin squared off in the All-Ireland Minor quarter-final in a game that always looked like being a close-run thing, and turned out to be just that.

Cork came into the tie on the back of a disappointing loss to Kerry in the provincial showpiece game with little time to right the wrongs of that poor Munster final result.

Dublin, for their part, came into the game in good form as they looked to build on early season joy with yet another win in what is becoming a very positive season for all things sky blue.

Despite the optimism that this could one could be close run thing there was little doubting as all heading to the game that the Dubs were the favourites to take the spoils – Cork would have to up their game to compete – never mind win.

Well, on a perfect afternoon for football, Cork did just that. They threw all they had at the Leinster side and for long periods looked well placed to take the spoils and send one of the fancied sides out. Unfortunately the Dubs hit back and Cork are the ones to exit the competition.

Cork came into the tie with plenty of talent in their ranks, Niall O’Shea, Frank Hurley and Mathew Ahern providing a solid back three ahead of Billy Curtin in goal.

Mallow’s Gearoid Daly was always going to be a big player on the day for the young rebels with Mark O’Brien and Darragh Clifford providing a solid base in the middle of the park.

Dara Sheedy, Denis O’Mullane and Sean Coakley would provide Cork with a strong attacking set – on the day the trio would bag a more than credible 2-9 between them.

Cork manager Ray O’Mahony sent his charges out with a positive mind-set and credit to all in red, the young men didn’t disappoint as they put it up to the Dubs from the first ball in and almost caused a shock only for Dublin with a dramatic late goal reeling the Munster side in at the death to progress to the semi-final.

“We made some silly mistakes and got tired,” said O’Mahoney at the finish. “They [Dublin] just stuck to their own plan and got in for a lucky goal and this is just the dark side of sport, where you don’t always get what you deserve and that’s what has happened to us today.

“This is just the horrible side of sport. I knew we were going to get a bounce back after what happened in Tralee but it’s just devastating, absolutely devastating for the lads.”

Cork lead by six points with 10 minutes to go but an impressive Dublin rally saw them bag six points on the bounce as the Rebels struggled with the increase in pace and power of the victors.

All that pressure led to a Cork mistake at the back which ultimately led to a deciding goal. Cork’s view of things was also negatively impacted by the referee’s decision to rule against Denis O’Mullane when the Leesider was hauled to the floor when Cork led by a point in the 63rd minute – a decision that would ultimately lead to Cork’s exit from the competition.

Cork can rightly look to that late controversial decision for some of their woes but, the painful reality is that the young boys in red were in a winning position well before O’Mullane was pulled down. The harsh truth is that Cork should have been able to see the game through by making sure Dublin were beaten a long time before this one went into additional time.

The result will overshadow all that was good about Cork on the day as O’Mahoney’s men left the competition well before all on Leeside would have been planning for.

With the dust now settled on Cork’s 2023 minor project the question of what has been learned will come to the fore.

Well, as with life, there is plenty to take from every experience and this season’s venture into the world of minor inter-county football is no exception as the young stars of the future learned some hard lessons in the last couple of weeks.

First among those has to be that inter-county is hard. It is uncompromising and brutal and will unmask and punish any weakness that a side may possess. And all this happens in the glare of the public eye – there is no hiding place.

The youngsters should also remember that a good start and being able to lead by the break is worthless if you can’t see it out until the finish.

Cork’s young charges will also be aware that the opportunities to succeed at this level don’t come around too often and when you work yourself into a position when a win is in your grasp, you have to take it – if you don’t, your opponents surely will.

All that said, the result last Saturday was hard on a valiant Cork side as all their collective efforts ultimately came to nought. But while many will focus on the referee’s decision to not award Cork a free, perhaps a little bit of soul searching and reflection are more in order.

The next time these players get in a position to put out a side like Dublin perhaps they will push on, shut the door and progress themselves – then last weekend’s disappointment might be seen as worth it.

But that may take some time.