Cork minors get burned by late, late Curry goal as Dublin ambush Rebels in All-Ireland quarter-final

Cork were leading by six point but failed to score in the final 27 minutes of the game as Dublin deliver sucker-punch goal in the 67th minute

Cork 2-11

Dublin 1-18

Cork will ask themselves long into the year: how they hell did we lose this game? Well, lose it they did, and in the most dramatic circumstances at that.

With six additional minutes signalled, the game was well into its 67th when Cork goalkeeper dinked a short kick-out to corner back Niall O’Shea, who coming under some Dublin heat attempted to play the ball back to his no.1. With that, Dublin corner forward Paddy Curry intercepted the pass, got inside Billy Curtin, and from a tight angle guided the ball to the now empty goal, putting the Leinster champions into the lead for the first time since the 11th minute.

The was another minute of drama after Curry’s match winner, with Dublin defender Ryan Mitchell getting sent off as tempers flared a little, and Cork midfielder Mark O’Brien flashing a last gasp shot low, and wide, across the Dublin goal, but it all ended in vain for the Rebels who will take a long time to process and get over this defeat.

When the cold analysis is done, Cork will realise two things. First, they played really – exceptionally – well for most of this game, playing fast, forward football, taking some fine scores, defending very well – apart from a couple of costly errors – and, arguably, being the better team for much of the game.

Second, they will know that after Sean Coakley’s goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute, a score that put them 2-12 to 0-12 ahead, Cork did not score again. That’s 27 minutes of play without raising a flag. And that, ultimately, is why Cork’s All-Ireland journey is over.

For now, Cork will take no consolation is the fact they played their part in an exceptional game of football. This was an end to end contest of positive, front-foot football, with both teams intent on playing to their strengths.

Any metaphorical hangover from the Munster final loss to Kerry a week ago was emphatically cleared from Cork heads coming into this game, with a recharged Rebel team intent of bringing their A-game against a Dublin team that had come through Leinster with some impressive performances, not least their 6-15 to 1-8 win over Offaly in the semi-final and a 0-19 to 2-8 win over Kildare to secure the provincial title.

For Cork it was back to basics as far as getting Dara Sheedy and Sean Coakley much more into the game than Kerry had allowed in the Munster final, but it was the performance of Denis O’Mullane in the inside line of attack that really brought the cutting edge to Cork in the first half. The Kilmurry forward scored 1-2 in the first half, his well taken goal, in the 11th minute, helping Cork to a 1-10 to 0-8 half time lead.

Dublin had taken an early 0-3 to 0-2 lead inside eight minutes, a sign of both teams’ intent to press forward in search of scores, rather than sit deep and defend in numbers. A fine Cork counter-attack down the middle ended with Darragh Clifford scoring a lovely equalising point, but a pair of Lenny Cahill pointed frees in the 10th minute edged Dublin two ahead before Cork struck for their first goal.

Coakley shot high for a point but as the ball dropped short, O’Mullane won possession above Dublin goalkeeper Cillian Murray and slipped the ball between the ‘keeper and the near post to put Cork ahead for the first time, 1-3 to 0-5.

Cork's Denis O’Mullane in action against Dublin's Ciaran O'Connor in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Photo by INPHO

Cork then reeled off four unanswered points, from Timothy Cullinane, O’Mullane, Coakley (free) and Sheedy to pull five clear, before Curry stopped the rot with a Dublin point in the 24th minute.

Sheedy and Coakley – showing their worth to the team – and centre back Gearoid Daly raised flags in quick succession to put Cork seven ahead, but Dublin, showing their champions pedigree, closed out the half with scores from Curry and Mitchell to leave it 1-10 to 0-8 for the Rebels at the break.

It boded well for a high scoring second half, but Cork would only score three times in the second period, a huge point from Coakley in the 32nd minute, a Coakley free eight minutes later, and that penalty goal a minute after that.

Dublin, meanwhile, scored 10 points in the second period – as well as Curry’s late winning goal – and it was that second half turnaround that will haunt Cork for a long time.

Coakley’s goal had put Cork six ahead, and even though Dublin scored the next four points they were still behind as the game hit the 60-minute mark. Six additional minutes gave the capital boys reason to hope, or at least chase the game, which they did with serious purpose. Cahill cut the deficit to one point in the 61st minute and when sub Shane Mullarkey converted a 65th minute free to tie up the game, 0-18 to 2-12, extra-time seemed a sure thing.

But then, in a cruel twist, Cork messed up that kick-out, Curry reacted best to score a goal, and Cork are out of the All-Ireland Championship. How the hell did Cork lose this game? We’re still not sure.

CORK: Billy Curtin, Niall O’Shea, Frank Hurley, Matthew Ahern, Odhran Foley, Gearoid Daly 0-1, Trevor Kiely, Mark O’Brien, Darragh Clifford 0-1, Timothy Cullinane 0-1, Dara Sheedy 0-2, David O’Leary, Denis O’Mullane 1-2, Sean Coakley 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Oier O’Callaghan. Subs: James O’Leary for O O’Callaghan (43), Adam Dineen for D Clifford (52), Cathal Mullins for T Cullinane (57), Luke Shorten for D O’Mullane (66)

DUBLIN: Cillian Murray, Sean Keogh, Cillian Emmet, Jack O’Sullivan 0-1, Joshua Young 0-1, Eoghan Costello, Ryan Mitchell 0-2, Senan Ryan, Alex Carolan, Patrick Coleman, Luke O’Boyle, Noah Byrne, Paddy Curry 1-4, Harry Curley 0-1, Lenny Cahill 0-6 (4f). Subs: Shane Mullarkey 0-2 (1m, 1f) for P Coleman (37), Andrew Reilly 0-1 (‘45’) for S Ryan (43), Niall O’Brien for H Curley (49), Ciaran O’Connor for C Emmet (inj, 52), Colin McAweeney for J Young (66).

REFEREE: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)