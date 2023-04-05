Cork minor hurlers remain on track following victory over Tipperary in Munster round robin

Goals from Barry Walsh ands Barry O’Flynn helped Cork to a eight-point win over reigning provincial and All Ireland champions Tipperary

Cork 2-13

Tipperary 1-8

CORK withstood a brief charge from reigning provincial and All Ireland champions Tipperary in Round 2 of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship at a damp Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night to make it two wins from two as the Rebels move to the top of the table, ahead of Limerick with a better scoring difference.

For the best part of the hour, Cork looked far more the formidable side, playing comfortably within themselves from a competent team performance. No surprise that team manager Kieran Murphy fielded an unchanged starting line up to a side that easily bettered Waterford one week earlier.

Opponents Tipperary required a change of fortune having incurred a reversal at the hands of Clare in their initial outing. But no joy on the Banks of the Lee for the visitors, back to back defeats put a serious dent on Tipp’s prospects.

Having conceded 1-6 without reply in the opening spell, all credit to Tipp on mounting a comeback to reduce the deficit to just two points early in the second half. However Cork’s greater energy and more potent forward unit proved decisive, negotiating a sticky situation and a converted penalty by Barry Walsh helped the young Rebels regain control.

All vim and vigour early on in greasy conditions, Cork settled into the proceedings quickly, Walsh, Johnny Murphy, Sean Meade and Finn O’Brien bisecting the uprights. With the action all one way, Cork might well have added to their tally only to shoot a couple of sloppy wides while Conor McCarthy went close to a goal.

However Cork prised open the Tipperary defence, Charleville’s Zack Biggane, assisted by Barry O’Flynn ghosted downfield, Biggane partly blocked by Tipp defender Darragh Linnane but O’Flynn followed up to register a green flag. A follow up point from Walsh surged Cork 1-6 to 0-0 ahead and a possible rout looked on the cards.

Tipperary had looked off the pace but took encouragement once Jack Hayes registered their initial point in the 21st minute. Now the contest changed direction, Cork’s play became disjointed, Tipperary improving, a pair of converted pointed frees from Robbie Ryan narrowed the arrears 1-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

And Tipp had cause to be hopeful on the restart, coming out with renewed determination, the champions were right back in the hunt, half time substitute Stefan Tobin with his first touch warded off a slack Cork defence to blast home a cracking finish to the net inside 30 seconds.

Clearly Tipp were tuned in now, though a Jack Hayes point was cancelled out by Barry O’Flynn for the home side, Tipp stuck doggedly to their task, Jamie Ormond and Hayes on target, their side well in the contest, 1-8 to 1-6 adrift coming to the close of the third quarter.

Cork faced a real examination, the response impressive on asserting their authority helped by the introduction of team captain Jayden Casey who had missed the opening game owing to injury.

A Barry Walsh point offered a timely response prior to a crucial score, a great move carved open the Tipp defence, another substitute Ronan Dooley fed O’Flynn only for the latter to be grounded, winning a penalty, Killeagh’s Walsh showing plenty of conviction blasted past Tipp ‘keeper Harry Loughnane.

That score allowed Cork steady the ship to dominate the closing exchanges, Walsh demonstrated his prowess to add points as did Casey. Cork weren’t going to be caught from this position and finished on top to record a deserved triumph.

Contrasting moods at the full time whistle, Munster and All Ireland champions Tipperary are on the brink of elimination from the 2023 race with just two games played, Cork surely buoyed ahead of facing Clare in game 3 of the Round Robin in Sixmilebridge on Tuesday, April 18.

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll /Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-1; J Murphy (Dromina) 0-2, Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh) 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f); S Meade (Killeagh) 0-1, B O’Flynn (Sarsfields) 1-2, F O’Brien (Erin’s Own) 0-2. Subs: J Casey (Youghal) 0-1 for S Meade (37), R Dooley (Douglas) for Z Biggane (43), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J Murphy (54), B Lynch for Barry Walsh (58), K O’Gorman for J O’Leary (58).

TIPPERARY: H Loughnane; S Nash, E Morris, J Lahart; C Ryan, O O’Donoghue, D Linnane; K Loughnane, S Buckley; D Costigan, S Rowan 0-2, J Ormond; A Ryan, R Ryan 0-2f, J Hayes 0-3. Subs: S Tobin 1-0 for A Ryan (30), L Loughnane 0-1f for S Buckley (40), C Byrne for S Nash (48), C Kennedy for R Ryan (54), T Corbett for C Ryan (59).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford)