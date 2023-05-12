Cork minor footballers start Munster title defence with four-point win over Kerry

The Rebels will play Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the Munster semi-final next weekend, with Kerry away to Limerick the same evening

Cork 2-12

Kerry 0-14

Cork started the defence of their Munster minor football title with a four-point win over Kerry, which, while impressive in its own right, carried a whiff of shadow-boxing to it, given that both teams advance to the provincial semi-finals next week.

Cork’s reward for the victory will be home advantage, again, this time against Tipperary next Thursday, while Kerry, as the loser of this quarter-final will be away to Limerick – winner of the Phase 1 final over Tipp – next week.

It may well be that Cork and Kerry will meet again in a June 2 final, but for now it is Cork who have the bragging rights after a victory burnished by goals from Dara Sheedy and Sean Coakley, and a result that Kerry cannot really have too many complaints about.

A goal in either half – the first from the penalty spot – set Cork up for victory in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, in a game that Kerry really improved in in the second half, but one in which they were always behind in from the third minute. In what was a very open game, both teams played some fine attacking football, but this was a contest that had all the look of one that carried no jeopardy in terms of a championship exit.

Cork were certainly the better, more threatening team in the first half – or the first 25 minutes of the first half at any rate – before Kerry finally produced their best period of the half to kick three late points to trail by just two, 1-8 to 0-9, at half time.

Cork had taken a 0-5 to no score lead by the 11th minute with their no.11/14 attacking axis of Dara Sheehy and Sean Coakley excellent for the home side, while the Rebels had the better of the midfield contest too, hence the regular and precise supply of ball to their two chief forwards.

Kerry finally settled into a better rhythm with points from Austin Stacks club mates Daniel Kirby and Paddy Lane, followed by scores from Ronan Carroll and Lane again to cut the deficit to a point, as the play swung from end to end in near perfect conditions on Leeside.

In the 17th minute Cork corner forward Denis O’Mullane went down under what seemed minimal contact, though there was contact from the Kerry goalkeeper on the Kilmurry man, and referee Eoin Morrissey had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Coakley gambled with a low shot down the middle of the goal, which flew past the diving James Hoare to put Cork 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

Carroll and Pádraig Moynihan chipped in with points for Kerry, with Sheedy and Coakley doing likewise for Cork, before those late scores from Lane (free), Hoare (‘45’) and Aaron Carey cut the deficit to two at the break. Indeed, Kerry might count themselves a little unlucky not to have had the lead at the interval when Lane set up Carey close to goal, but the Listowel Emmets man'’s shot was brilliantly kept out by the outstretched leg of Billy Curtin.

Cork’s second goal came just four minutes into the second half, Odhran Foley and Darragh Clifford working the ball to Sheedy who broke the Kerry cover and fired a brilliant shot to the top corner of Hoare’s goal to make it 2-8 to 0-9.

Though Kirby and Evan Boyle came more into the game in the second half at midfield, Cork were always able to keep Kerry at arm’s length, protecting their goal and picking off a few crucial points in the final quarter.

There was a black card for Cork midfielder Mark Hetherington in the 43rd minute, giving Kerry an opening to make inroads into the five-point gap at the time, and a Lane free either side of a fine long-range score from Kirby did cut the margin to two points, 2-9 to 0-13, when Hetherington came back on.

However, Sheedy and Coakley kicked a brilliant score each, and substitute James O’Leary kicked an insurance score inn the 63rd minute as time ran out on a Kerry team that will learn plenty from their first competitive outing, as will Cork, ahead of those semi-finals next Thursday.

CORK: Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers), Liam Hourihan (St Colum’s), Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr’s), Odhran Foley (Bishopstown), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile), Mark Hetherington 0-1 (St Finbarr’s), Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), Timothy Cullinane 0-1 (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy 1-5 (2f) (Bantry Blues), David O’Leary (Ballincollig), Denis O’Mullane 0-1 (Kilmurry), Sean Coakley 1-3 (1-0 pen) (Douglas), Garry Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels) for G Holland (40), Mark O’Brien (Ballinora) for L Hourihan (45), James O’Leary 0-1 (Douglas) for O Foley (51), Keith McCarthy (Dohenys/Sam Maguire) for D O’Mullane (59), Adam Dineen (Cill na Martra) for M Hetherington (63).

KERRY: James Hoare 0-1 (f) (Dingle), Shane Clifford (Laune Rangers), Ben Murphy (Austin Stacks), Gearóid Evans (Keel), Pádraig Moynihan 0-1 (Rathmore), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk), Evan Boyle (Ballyduff), Daniel Kirby 0-2 (Austin Stacks), Pa Walsh (Listowel Emmets), Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys) Seán Ó Coinn (An Ghaeltacht), Aaron Carey 0-1 (Listowel Emmets), Paddy Lane 0-7 (5f) (Austin Stacks), Ronan Carroll 0-2 (Austin Stacks).

Subs: Stephen Gannon (Laune Rangers) for S Ó Coinn (36), Darragh O’Keeffe (Moyvane) for P Walsh (39), Aodhna Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for S Clifford (45), Oisin Healy (Asdee) for A Carey (48), Ruairí O’Connell (St Senans) for J Moynihan (63).

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)