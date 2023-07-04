Cork lose to Derry – is that our Summer over?

To say I felt cheated after Sunday’s quarter final between Cork and Derry would be an understatement. Two teams had arrived in Croke Park, one with an intention and desire to play football, another with an ambition of winning passage to the semi-final where they would attempt to repeat the prescription to advance further.

I don’t want to be too unfair on Derry as the won fair and square, according to the rules of the game as they currently stand. But parking the bus in your own half for long periods of play is doing the game and the attendance a disservice. How many people were scrolling through their Tik-toks during those long periods of play when Cork tried to unpick the locked up Derry defence?

The one saving grace from Sunday’s game, for me, was that I wasn’t there in Croke Park. I had a family event at home in Cork and couldn’t get to Dublin in time. Of course, if reason had prevailed and each of the quarter finals had been played on separate days, with a throw in at 3.30pm, then there might have been a chance I would have got there in time.

As it was there two double headers, one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. The reason for this is simple is that the GAA have managed to, through dint of the structure of the competition, make Gaelic Football almost unwatchable. There are so many games that are dead rubbers before the ball is thrown in – there were 24 matches in the group qualifiers for the All Ireland – I don’t know if any of those matches attracted neutral observers or, if they did turn up, they were at all excited by the fare on display. That they were double headers meant that the GAA could nearly fill Croke Park on two occasions rather than struggle to half fill the stadium on four separate days. The problem is that they may have to play all four matches on the same day to fill the stadium in future years due to the harm they have done to the game through the structure of the competition, cashless turnstiles and GAA Go. (By the way I watched some of Kerry v Tyrone on Saturday in a local pub – I didn’t give GAAGO the satisfaction of it and bought two pints of shandy instead!)

The over-riding sense about football these days is that coaches are afraid their teams will lose so they employ all sorts of tactics that are designed not to free their own players to play football but to stop the other team from doing so.

I don’t go to games to count kicks wide and analyse possession statistics and the like – I want to get caught up in the story of the game, the excitement, the flow and the ebb, the moments of genius, like David Clifford’s side line flick on Saturday that unlocked the Tyrone defence to allow Seanie O’Shea to pounce for a goal.

Or that rare moment in the second half of Cork’s game, when a long ball found Conor Corbett inside and his pass to Rory Maguire who palmed the ball over the head of Odhran Lynch to the net. The one troubling thing about that was that Rory Maguire is the Cork fullback and what was he doing so- far from his own goal?

In the very next phase of play, Derry were up the field and raising the green flag. Although the same gap existed in terms of the scoreline as did minutes before, prior to the Cork goal, the game seemed over at that stage, as Cork’s challenge had been met and effectively countered. It didn’t seem likely that Cork would goal again after that. I am not trying to lay the blame with the defender for the Derry goal – I just wonder whether or not it would have been better had he stayed close to his own goal throughout rather than wandering up the field, even if that meant he didn’t score the goal when he did.

The fact that he was so far up the pitch that he could score a goal was a symptom of the general malaise of the game – there were long stretches of the game when 29 or 30 players were in one half or the other. Flooding the defence makes it difficult for forwards to get the space to shoot – and that’s a good thing for defenders and terrible for attackers. It’s a legitmate tactic but it’s terrible to watch – now we know how baseball fans felt when ‘moneyball’ became the dominant philosophy of that game.

There’s one thing that I would like to see put back in the box as soon as possible – the goalkeeper who comes outfield. At one stage, I think Odhran Lynch tried to score a point he was so far from his own goals. For his part, Micheál Aodh Martin stayed in his goals and made only rare forays beyond the 30m line. I am looking forward immensely to the day that a goalkeeper is caught so far from his own goal that a midfielder will loft the ball from 50m or more and it will end up in the net with the goalie looking on from the 21m line. That will put a stop to that.

Cork seemed to be up for a match on Sunday but they may have given Derry too much respect. Derry were afraid to lose but had ball winners and made the most of their limited scoring opportunities. There weren’t many wides in the game, but Cork had the majority of them by my count. There were attacks that could have, had they succeeded, yielded goals or points but too often was the ball coughed up and a turn over in possession effected which put Cork on the back foot again.

I think it’s probable that Kerry will succeed where Cork failed to, the Cliffords, Paul Geaney and Sean O’Shea should be able to breach the walls of Derry and the very fate of football could depend on it as, if they fail and Derry win and go on to claim Sam Maguire, we will congratulate them but we will rue the day they did.

Sitting at home as I was and watching the game with Irish language commentary from my couch, I didn’t tune in to the analysts dissecting the game at half time. Without Brolly or Pat Spillane, there’s no real drama any more.

The one highlight from the game was glimpsing Roy Keane in the stand watching on and enjoying the banter with his friends. Oops, I should have written, the legend Roy Keane.

It’s early July and Summer’s over as far as Cork involvement in the mens’ championships are concerned. The ladies fight on in football and camogie. Hopefully they will give us something to cheer on and fair play to them for making a stand on the dual player issue.

There is no need at all to crowd the GAA calendar into three or four or five short months as has been done to the detriment of all our teams. How many players have been injured because they had to play too many games in too short a period and just couldn’t recover physically in time.

The year could have been over in early April in other circumstances and the games since then have been a bonus. Cork will have learned valuable lessons in those encounters but we know too well the pain of defeat. A return to the glory days of 2010 and a resumption of a period of ascendancy will help. Supporters have to come out and support Cork because, although they can frustrate at times, they are one of the last standard bearers for true Gaelic Football out there.

Like most Cork supporters, I am well used to watching the latter stages of the All Ireland championship as a neutral observer. Part of me wants each of the four remaining teams to lose – that’s bitterness for you – but I hope Kerry wins in order to preserve some sense that football is sport not attrition.