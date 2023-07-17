Cork ladies show resolve and character in abundance to emerge victorious from Armagh

A late save by goalkeeper Maebh O’Sullivan was crucial in the Rebels holding out in the Athletic Grounds

Eimear Meaney of Cork in action against Niamh Coleman of Armagh during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Armagh and Cork at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Cork 0-14

Armagh 2-6

Sometimes you just have to dig deep to get the job done and in Armagh on Saturday afternoon that is just what Cork’s senior footballers had to do as they overcame the home side to book a place in the last four of this year’s all Ireland title race.

The Rebels stuck to their guns throughout this tie and, despite suffering three hammer blows (two goals and the loss of Doireann O’Sullivan for 10 minutes in the second half for a yellow (soft to be honest)), still managed to come out on the right side of the scoreboard many miles from home.

As one would expect, the OSullivans from Mourneabbey were key to the girls in red success with Ciara bagging five points while her sister Doireann raised four white flags.

Veteran Hannah Looney was another to impress both going forward and back, while keeper Maire O’Sullivan did well throughout, making a crucial save late on to deny the home side what could have been a crucial and possibly game defining goal – great save by Cork’s number one.

A brace of Cork frees from Katie Quirke was also significant on the day as the Orchard County pushed the Leesiders all the way – leading for significant periods of the game and looking at times well worth a place in the semi-finals.

For Armagh, the loss of their star attacker Aimee Mackin, was a significant blow before the game, but credit to Mackin’s colleagues they seemed to put that setback on the back burner and squared up to Cork all over the pitch – particularly in their scoring third of the pitch.

Mackin’s sister, Blaithin was on song for this one however bagging 1-1 during a very impressive 60 minute shift. Doireann O’Sullivan was the first to open the scoring after a couple of minutes before Mackin levelled things up moments later with a tasty free.

Ciara was next on the board with a brilliant team point but as was to be the nature of this game, Aoife McCoy levelled things up again – the same player bagging her second as Armagh took the lead for the first time on what was a difficult enough afternoon for expressive and attractive football.

A super score from Daire Kiely had Cork back to parity as this one headed into the second quarter, but Cork were almost rocked moments later when Mackin worked her magic through the Cork defence only to see her effort at goal pass by.

The O’Sullivan sisters bagged a point apiece easing Cork into the first multi score lead of the game which could have got even better if Anna Carr hadn’t stopped brilliantly from Anna Ryan which seemed to lift Armagh – a brace of points from Kelly Mallow levelling this one up again passing the 20.

Ciara O’Sullivan and Looney responded with points for the victors, but this game was to see its first major soon after when a shot from Mackin was blocked by Roisin Phelan but the ball landed at the foot of Niamh Coleman who made no mistake – Armagh were back in front.

Quality sides are made of strong stuff and Cork again hit back, the O’Sullivan sisters each raising white to put Cork back in front, but again Armagh would hit hard, Mackin blasted past Meabh O’Sullivan putting Armagh in front by 2-5 to 0-10.

Doireann O’Sullivan’s black card looked like it could be a significant moment in this one as Cork were now firmly on the back-foot – Armagh could have ended this one as a contest if they had converted their next goal chance, but again Maebh O’Sullivan stood tall and Cork managed to keep Armagh scoreless throughout the 10-minute spell when Cork were short a player.

Ciara O’Sullivan and Blathnaid Hendron traded points in the final minutes, but Cork had enough of the hard work done to see them into the semi-final – where they will play Dublin in two weeks’ time.

For Armagh – a loss that could have been avoided if they had taken their chances late in the second half.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan, H Looney 0-1; D Kiely 0-1, L Coppinger, C O’Sullivan 0-5; O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan 0-4f, E Cleary Subs: A Healy for A Ryan (40), K Quirke 0-2f for O Cahalane (44), D Kiniry for L O’Mahony, B O’Sullivan for D Kiely (both 50)

ARMAGH: A Carr: S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny: G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe: N Coleman 1-0, E Lavery; B Mackin 1-1, C O’Hagan, E Druse; N Reel, K Mallon 0-2f, A McCoy 0-2 Subs: N Marley for L Kenny (40), B Hendron 0-1 for C O’Hagan (50)

REFEREE: Margaret Farrelly (Cavan)