Cork ladies boss Shane Ronayne explains why his side ‘mixed it up’ against Kerry

Ronayne was full of praise for centre-forward Doireann O’Sullivan

Cork manager Shane Ronayne bore the expression of a man that knew it was a job well done as his team celebrated in splendid sunshine after their fine win to retain their Munster football title. He said that the win was a very special one for his group of players.

“We’ve been working towards today for a long time and we’re delighted. A lot of those girls are winning their first Munster medal and Munster titles are special.

"Even for our more experienced girls today means a lot to them and the fact that we were going in as underdogs as well and we knew we were because Kerry have been the best team.

"That’s not me talking rubbish or talking them up but they have been the best team and have been playing brilliant football,” Ronayne said.

“We had a brilliant first half and I think we’d 2-5 scored after the first ten minutes. We hit them with a whirlwind start, and they probably weren’t expecting what we were going to do and look we were very ready for today.

“They only lost one game all year before today [National League to Cork] so we knew that we had to be ready for them and we were ready for them, and in fairness to Kerry they came back at us in the second half.

"We knew that there was going to be a kick in them because they are a good team and good teams won’t lie down. They kept going to the very end and it could have been closer. We’re very happy with our win.”

Ronayne’s centre-half forward, the experienced Doireann O’Sullivan, had a massive game for his side and contributed eleven points, with five from play. The Cork manager was fulsome in his praise for what she had contributed to the win.

“Doireann is a very honest player and she wasn’t very happy with herself the last day against Kerry. We took her off because she didn’t perform very well but she’s kind of rethought a few things and is back playing on instinct.

"She gave an exhibition of football today. She didn’t miss a chance on Friday night at training and that showed today out there because she was on fire.

“I think our inside forward line played very well as a unit. We worked extremely hard. It was very hard to keep going out there as well with the pace that we played at in that first half.

"There was always going to be a lull. I’ve no doubt that we’ll play Kerry later on in the year again because we’re both into group stages. There probably wasn’t a big advantage in winning there today with regards to where you’d be placed.

"Today was all about winning a Munster title and that’s very important for everybody so I’ve no doubt we’ll play Kerry later on in the year.”

A feature of the Cork performance was the way that they mixed their long and short game. Ronayne said that it was something that his team put a lot of work into.

“People were telling us that we were only running the ball and we’ve been working very hard on our kicking game. With a kicking game you have to mix it up; you throw in a few high balls in there and it does cause a bit of havoc.

"We’ve decided to mix it up as we were very predictable for too long so we’ve worked on it and the girls have bought into it.

“It was a brilliant football game. Kerry were doing the same, running it and kicking it. Two great teams out there playing football the way it should be played and hopefully we’ll have another go later on in the summer.”