Cork JBFC: Three-goal Doneraile ease past Belgooly

Lee O’Shea with 1-2 from play caught the eye for Doneraile

Doneraile 3-13

Belgooly 0-14

After drawing their opening game against Glengarriffe, Doneraile followed up with a vital win in the Bons Secours County JBFC at Rathpeacon on Friday evening when goals at crucial stages saw them overcome Belgooly.

The North Cork side were quick into the action with Fionn Woods, Stephen Ryan, Dan Walker, Jack O'Shea, Cian Donlon, Kevin Sheehan, Charlie Sweeney, Ben Cronin, Lee O'Shea and Conor Curran impressing from an early stage.

After 10 minutes Charlie Sweeney (two), Jack O'Shea, Lee O'Shea and Cian Donlon kicked over some great points that moved them 0-5 to 0-1 in front.

As the half went on Belgooly who lost their opening game to Shanballymore came very much into proceedings. Ryan Long added two points before they missed a goal scoring chance in the 21st minute when Matthew Collins effort at goal went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

Doneraile responded when a quickly taken free by Stephen Ryan in the half backline saw Kevin Sheehan and Ben Cronin combine well to set up Cian Donlon who kicked over from long range as they held a 0-6 to 0-4 advantage.

Cian Donlon and Conor Curran followed with a point apiece that moved them double scores in front soon after. Belgooly with limited possession responded with two fine points by Ryan Long.

However, in the closing moments Doneraile struck for a crucial score when Jack O'Shea, Ben Cronin and Lee O'Shea all linked up very well to release Conor Curran to score the first of their three goals.

In injury time Belgooly created another goal scoring chance when an effort at goal was deflected out for a '45 that subsequently was kicked over by Ryan Long as they trailed at the interval by 1-8 to 0-7.

On the changeover Belgooly came out a much improved side with Ryan Long, Gearóid O'Riordan, Joe O'Sullivan, Eoin O'Donovan and Liam Walsh making an early impression.

Three points inside the opening ten minutes reflected their early authority on proceedings when just a point separated the teams 1-8 to 0-10. Doneraile who were down to 14 players at this stage owing to a black card offence were finding it hard to make headway.

In the 42nd minute they lifted the siege when striking for their second goal when a delivery by Lee O'Shea was gathered by Conor Curran on the 21 yard line.

He found Bertie Kelleher who picked out Charlie Sweeney for a goal that helped put a bit of daylight between the teams 2-8 to 0-10. Over the next couple of minutes both teams traded a point before Doneraile breached the Belgooly back-line for their third goal in the 46th minute when Charlie Sweeney set up Lee O'Shea that helped move them 3-9 to 0-11 in front.

Belgooly refused to yield in the last quarter and two points in the space of a minute by Ryan Long reduced the margin to five points. The South East side were unable to close the deficit any further and instead it was the better equipped Doneraile that prevailed from here.

Great work by Dean Lucey set up Lee O'Shea for a point and they followed with three more points before the final whistle by Charlie Sweeney, Dan Walker and Kevin Sheehan to run out deserving winners.

DONERAILE: Killian Cotter, D Lucey, F Woods, P O'Regan, R McCarthy, D Walker 0-1, S Ryan, C Donlon 0-3 (0-2f), J O'Shea 0-1, B Kelleher, C Sweeney 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1 '45'), K Sheehan 0-1f, L O'Shea 1-2, C Curran 1-1, B Cronin Subs: M Stone for C Curran, W Hickey/Hunter for B Cronin

BELGOOLY: S Gunn, S Kiely, L Walsh, D Walsh, F Reynolds, G O'Riordan 0-2, F Walsh, N O'Sullivan, T O'Donovan, J O'Sullivan, E O'Donovan 0-1, E Corkery, F Tobin, R Long 0-10 (0-6f, 0-1 '45'), M Collins 0-1 Subs: A Daly for F Tobin, S Corkery for S Gunn, D Cowhig for M Collins, P Kelleher for F Reynolds

REFEREE: Peter Finnegan (Douglas)