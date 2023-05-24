Cork JBFC: Shanballymore never troubled by Glengariffe

The Avondhu outfit made it back-to-back victories in the County JBFC

Shanballymore 0-17

Glengarriffe 0-3

Shanballymore made it back-to-back victories when they ran out easy winners over Glengarriffe when they met at Coachford on Saturday evening.

In a one-sided encounter the Avondhu side dominated from the start playing an attractive brand of fast attacking football that ensured the outcome long before the final whistle.

They got the scoring underway when a movement started back in the full backline by Conor McDonnell eventually saw Darragh Palmer kick over in the second minute.

Glengarriffe drew level when Shaun O'Sullivan pointed three minutes later. However, the remainder of the half belonged to Shanballymore. Eoin McHugh, Jake and Corey Buckley added points by the end of the first quarter that moved them 0-4 to 0-1 in front.

Moments later Brian O'Reilly and Corey Buckley combined well with Buckley's return pass setting up O'Reilly for a fine point, In the 24th minute Jake Buckley had a goal chance cleared off the line by a Glengarriffe defender at the expense of a point.

Jake and Corey Buckley followed with a point each before wing-back Leon Fitzharris got in the scoring act when he kicked over following a fine movement in stoppage time that helped them hold a 0-9 to 0-1 interval lead.

The second half was again much the same. Eoin McHugh had a point from the throw in with the impressive Darragh Palmer denied a goal scoring chance in the 32nd minute when his effort at goal struck the crossbar at the expense of a point.

Glengarriffe improved greatly in this half. They created a number of scoring chances but were very much off target. Callum McEhinney and Darren Harrington had points for the Beara side, but overall they lacked scoring power up front. In the meantime Shanballymore continued to work very well as a unit.

Darragh Palmer (three) and Micheal Burke landed points before substitute Jimmy Burke was denied a goal scoring opportunity in 53rd minute when the Glengarriffe keeper Jack Hurley was forced to make a great save at the expense of a '45 that Corey Buckley kicked over.

Corey Buckley added another point from a free in the final moments as Shanballymore progress to the knockout stages with a game in hand.

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, C McDonnell, B Sheedy, B O'Grady, L Fitzharris 0-1, B O'Reilly 0-1, M Burke 0-1, D Palmer 0-5, S Looney, J Sheedy, E McHugh 0-2, C Buckley 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 '45'), E O'Regan, J Buckley 0-3 (0-1f), C Palmer Subs: B O'Regan for B O'Grady, A Sheedy for C Palmer, P Burke for J Buckley, S Cronin for E O'Regan, J Burke for S Looney

GLENGARRIFE: J Hurley, Stephen MJ O'Sullivan, T McCarthy, Gavin O'Sullivan, S Power, P O'Sullivan, T Harrington, Gearoid O'Sullivan, Ciaran McElhinney, P Harrington, D Harrington 0-1, Callum McElhinney 0-1f, S McCarthy, Shaun O'Sullivan 0-1, D McCarthy Subs: J Harrington for D Harrington, L Harrington for P Harrington, S Galvin for G O'Sullivan, D Collins for S McCarthy, A Hanley for Callum McElhinney

REFEREE: Luke Knight (Kilmurry)