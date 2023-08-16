Cork IHC: Ballygiblin hold off hard-charging Cloughduv

Ballygiblin made it back-to-back victories in their first campaign at Intermediate level

Ballygiblin 1-19

Cloughduv 2-12

Ballygiblin made it back-to-back victories when a great team display saw them account for Cloughduv at Blarney on Sunday.

With Midleton winning the other game in the group on Friday night this win for the North Cork outfit assures them a place in the knock-out stages. In the concluding game in the robin robin series in three weeks time both Midleton and Ballygiblin meet one another with the winner of this match going straight through to the semi finals with the other team progressing to the quarter-finals.

Ballygiblin laid the platform for victory with a great second half display. At one stage in the opening half they trailed 1-6 to 1-2 but they quickly got to grips as they emerged deserving winners with last year’s County IHC finalist Cloughduv getting their second goal in the final moments of the game.

The opening stages saw Cathail O'Mahony just back from a lengthy injury get the scoring underway with a good point in the third minute. Cloughduv aided by the strong breeze were back on level terms a minute later when the impressive Mark Verling who caused many problems to the Ballygiblin defence pointed a free.

Brian McNabola and Mark Verling followed with a point each as the Mid Cork side moved 0-3 to 0-1 in front. In the ninth minute Ballygiblin struck for the games opening goal when a good movement started back in heart of their defence saw Lorcan Finn, James Mullins, Joseph O'Sullivan, Michael Walsh and Darragh O'Flynn all link up well to set up Shane Beston for a well taken goal.

Cloughduv's response was instant. A long delivery from the half back line was finished to the net by Mark Verling following a goal mouth scramble. It was all the Muskerry side at this stage with Brian McNabola, Mark Verling, Cormac O'Driscoll, Eoghan Clifford, Jack Monahan and Jack Devine most effective.

They added two points in quick succession by Jack Devine and Mark Verling that moved them four clear by the end of the first quarter 1-5 to 1-1. Cloughduv were unable to push on from here as they squandered many chances from scoreable positions at a time when they held the upperhand.

Both teams traded a free by the 17th minute as Cloughduv held a 1-6 to 1-2 advantage. As the half went Ballygiblin last year’s County Premier JHC kingpins settled.

Great work by Aaron O'Brien set up the impressive Cathail O'Mahony for a fine point. Moments later a huge puck-out by the Ballygiblin keeper Christopher Noonan was gathered by Michael Walsh on the '40 and he set up Darragh O'Flynn for a point.

Ballygiblin were now setting the pace as they forced the Cloughduv defence to concede a number of frees that were punished by accurate freetaker Joseph O'Sullivan that helped them get back on level terms at the interval at 1-7 apiece.

On the resumption Ballygiblin played with the aid of the strong breeze and were quick to impose themselves on proceedings with Fionn Herlihy, Ryan Donegan, Aaron O'Brien, Joseph O'Sullivan, Kieran Duggan, Darragh O'Flynn, Shane Beston, Seán O'Sullivan and Cathail O'Mahony making their presence felt and this was reflected when Cathal O'Mahony (two) and Joseph O'Sullivan had points by the 35th minute that moved them 1-10 to 1-7 clear.

Mark Verling replied with a pointed free for Cloughduv, but Ballygiblin were in the ascendancy at this juncture. Good work by Joseph O'Sullivan set up Seán O'Sullivan who scored a great point from out near the sideline.

Joseph O'Sullivan followed with a brace of frees by the 42nd minute as they moved 1-13 to 1-8 clear. Cloughduv who needed to win to keep their championship hopes alive regrouped well with Mark Verling (two) and Brian McNabola on target as they headed into the last quarter as three points separated the teams 1-13 to 1-10.

In an exciting finish Ballygiblin came very close to scoring a second goal when Cathal O'Mahony was denied by a great save by the Cloughduv keeper Conran Crowley.

At the other end the Mid Cork side continued to be very much off target as a couple of scoring chances went a begging. Instead it was an evenly balanced Ballygiblin side that prevailed from here and two points each by Joseph and Seán O'Sullivan moved them 1-17 to 1-11 clear by the 55th minute.

Cloughduv stayed in touch when Mark Verling pointed a free, but it was two more scores by Darragh O'Flynn and Seán O'Sullivan that moved the winners seven clear as the final whistle quickly approached.

Cloughduv gave themselves a lifeline when Eoghan Clifford had their second goal but it was too little too late with Ballygiblin emerging deserving winners.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, J Mullins, B Coffey, R Donegan, A O'Brien, J O'Sullivan 0-9f. K Roche, K Duggan, D O'Flynn 0-2, M Walsh, S Beston 1-0, S O'Sullivan 0-4, C O'Mahony 0-4 Subs: D Sheehan for M Walsh, E O'Flynn for C O'Mahony, P Molloy for K Duggan, C O'Brien for J Mullins (inj) CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley, P O'Leary, A Twomey, S Curzon, E Clifford 1-0, C O'Driscoll, O O'Driscoll, A Murphy, B McNabola 0-1, W Aherne, D Cronin, M Verling 1-8 (0-6f. 0- 1 '65), P O'Driscoll 0-1, E McNabola, J Devine 0-2, Subs D Walsh for B McNabola, A McNulty for E McNabola

REFEREE: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)