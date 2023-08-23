Cork IFC: Mitchelstown narrowly see off neighbours Kildorrery

Mitchelstown now meet Ballinora in their last game in the group stages with Kildorrery having to meet Boherbue

Mitchelstown now meet Ballinora in their last game in the group stages with Kildorrery having to meet Boherbue Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mitchelstown 0-10

Kildorrery 1-5

Mitchelstown held out for a close win over their near neighbours Kildorrery when they clashed in a tense contest at Glanworth on Saturday.

Played in windy conditions Aaron O'Brien was in devastating form for the winners finishing with a personal tally of five points but nevertheless they had to survive a late scare with Kildorrery having two goal scoring chances cleared off the line in the final moments by Dave Dineen and Kieran Fox that could have turned the outcome in their favour.

The opening stages saw Kildorrery get the scoring underway in the second minute when Dylan Kent received a good pass from Luke Keating to score the only goal of the game.

Kildorrery were unable to build on this lead as they failed to score for the remainder of this half. They kicked a total of nine wides in the opening 30 minutes that proved so costly at the final whistle.

In the meantime Mitchelstown with the aid of the wind quickly steadied the ship with Aaron O'Brien getting two points by the seventh minute and they also had a goal scoring chance cleared off the line when Kildorrery's Kieran Hurley got across well to deny Dylan Reidy-Price.

By the end of the first quarter Darragh O'Flynn with a fine point had the sides level at 0-3 to 1-0. Moments later Mitchelstown took a lead they would not surrender when Darragh O'Flynn set up Cathal O'Mahony for a point.

Kildorrery continued to be very much off target whereas Mitchelstown added a point each before the break by Seán O'Sullivan and Seán Walsh as they held a 0-6 to 1-0 cushion at the short whistle.

On the resumption Kildorrery aided by the wind started in a very determined manner. William Fouhy set up Cathal Harrington for an early point before they reduced the margin to the minimum in the 39th minute when Michael Walsh and Cathal Harrington combined well to set up Seán Watson for a point.

Mitchelstown had their first score in this half three minutes later when good work by Sean Walsh and Joseph O'Sullivan resulted in Aaron O'Brien kicking over a good point. Kildorrery's response was immediate with William Fouhy pointing a free a minute later to leave the game firmly in the balance.

In a close finish both teams sensed victory. A good movement started in the Mitchelstown half backline saw Seán O'Sullivan and Shane Cahill combine well along the flank to set up Aaron O'Brien for a fine point as the winners moved two clear heading into the last quarter.

Kildorrery who won their opening game against Ballinora continued to work the short passing to great effect and with six minutes of normal time remaining James O'Sullivan and David Kelly had a point each as they trailed 0-9 to 1-4 – the Mitchelstown point coming when Michael Walsh set up Stephen Kenneally for a point.

Aaron O'Brien added another point for Mitchelstown two minutes later. In the closing moments Kildorrery threw caution to the wind as they went in search of goals.

David Kelly's effort at goal was cleared off the line by Dave Dineen with the second chance moments later by Conor Kent seeing Kieran Fox make a vital clearance off the Mitchelstown goal line to keep Kildorrery at bay.

James Keating had a point for Kildorrery, but it was Mitchelstown that held on for victory by a two point margin. Mitchelstown now meet Ballinora in their last game in the group stages with Kildorrery having to meet Boherbue.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, L Finn, D Dineen, K Roche, J O'Sullivan, C Hyland, S O'Sullivan 0-1, S Walsh 0-1, S Beston. C O'Mahony 0-1, A O'Brien 0-5 (0-2f), D O'Flynn 0-1, D Reidy-Price, S Cahill, J Sheehan Subs: M Walsh for D Reidy-Price, S Kenneally 0-1 for C O'Mahony, K Fox for A O'Brien

KILDORRERY : T Watson, I Butler, C O'Baoil, C Kent, J O'Sullivan 0-1, M Walsh, P.J Keating, S Fitzgerald, J Keating, P O'Brien, P Piggot, K Hurley, W Fouhy 0-1f. D Kent 1-0, L Keating Subs: C Harrington 0-1 for D Kent (inj) S Watson 0-1 for P.J Keating, D Kelly 0-1 for L Keating

REFEREE: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)