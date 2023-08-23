Cork IFC: Jack Murphy winner sees Dromtariffe edge out St Vincents

The win puts Dromtariffe at the top of the group table

The win puts Dromtariffe at the top of the group table

Dromtariffe 1-13

St Vincents 0-15

A terrific last ditch point from Jack Murphy tilted a delicately balanced Bon Secours County IFC in favour of Dromtariffe at the expense of St Vincents in an exciting conclusion to a close contest at Ballyclogh.

The Duhallow side had looked favourably positioned entering the closing stages before St Vincents struck four consecutive points to tie up the contest. It appeared the City men held the initiative only for Dromtariffe to quell the rebellion, Murphy picking up possession out the field and delightfully splitting the uprights for the match winner and advancement to the knockout phase with a game to spare.

Not too much separated the sides early on, the sides trading points before Dromtariffe favoured by the elements availed of points from Conor O’Callaghan and Brian O’Keeffe.

And Dromtariffe’s position was enhanced, Darren O’Connor reacting smartly to a breaking ball in a goalmouth melee to net the contest’s only goal in the 8th min.

St. Vincent’s answered with points to Patrick O’Sullivan and Brandon Hornbrook yet Dromtariffe grew in stature from the positive play of Murphy, Jamie Kelleher, Adam Buckley and O’Keeffe.

Up front O’Callaghan emerged a handful, O’Connor saw a goal bound effort saved by Vincent’s keeper Darragh Clarke as Evan Murphy and Aidan Downey added points for Dromtariffe enjoy a 1-8 to 0-6 advantage at half-time.

Vincent’s grew more into the contest upon the change of ends, Blake Murphy and Hornbrook central to scores. Still Dromtariffe looked to be in a favourable position on points chalked up by O’Keeffe and Hornbrook.

However an experienced St. Vincent’s were no quitters, though down a man, a number of substitutes created an impact as points by Luke Callanan, Benjamin Long, Murphy and Gerard Kelleher leveled matters deep into injury time. Dromtariffe ‘keeper Dan Mann was called on duty, his side regained the initiative confirmed on Murphy dispatching a rousing point.

The win allows Dromtariffe top the table, assured of progress to the latter stages prior to meeting Glanworth in the concluding Group game. For their part, St. Vincent’s come up against Glanmire.

DROMTARIFFE: D Mann; M Dennehy, M O’Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy 0-1, S Howard; A Buckley, B O’Keeffe 0-3; A Downey 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-6 (0-4f), D O’Keeffe 0-1; E Murphy 0-1, D O’Donoughue, D O’Connor 1-0 Sub: M O’Connor for D O’Donoughue, B Murphy for A Downey

ST VINCENTS: D Clarke; A O’Callaghan, G McCarthy, K Murphy; J Price, A O’Callaghan, D O’Regan; W Long, S Duggan; C O’Neill, A Harte, P O’Sullivan 0-1; M O’Leary 0-1, B Hornbrook 0-2, B Murphy 0-6 Sub: L Callanan 0-1, B Long 0-1, G Kelleher 0-1

REFEREE: B Coniry (Crosshaven)