Cork IFC: Boherbue hold off late Ballinora rally

Boherbue will face Kildorrery next weekend

Boherbue 1-13

Ballinora 1-12

Boherbue survived a spirited late Ballinora charge to claim a narrow victory in the Bon Secours County IFC at Coachford.

An even contest for much of the hour, it could have gone either way yet Boherbue were capable of facing down all that the Muskerry outfit threw at them. The win by the minimum of margins allows Boherbue join Mitchelstown at the top of the table with Ballinora and Glanwoth trailing behind.

A tasty opening saw Boherbue boss the proceedings with Andrew O’Connor, David O’Connor and John Corkery finding the range. Steadily Ballinora raised their game, Liam Lyons and Shane Kingston on target.

Still Boherbue’s game carried a greater threat, certainly meaning business with excellent scores. And Boherbue found their rhythm in an eye catching move, Kevin Cremin, Mikie O’Gorman and Adrian Murphy set up David O’Connor for a goal right out of the top drawer for Boherbue to enjoy a 1-6 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Ballinora returned a different side and served notice of an improvement highlighted with a well taken goal from Michael Quirke that helped to alter the scoreboard in favour of the Mid Cork side.

Now Boherbue found themselves on the backfoot, but they pulled up their socks with Corkery, Bryan Herlihy, David and Andrew O’Connor points help secure a 1-10 to 1-7 grip.

A Robert Quirke point kept Boherbue in the hunt, still Boherbue looked more composed, neat movement yielded points from Liam Moynihan, Adrian Murphy and David O’Connor.

Behind by four, Ballinora weren’t done yet, three late points from Niall and Liam Lordan cut the deficit to the minimum. Late on, Boherbue defended well, leaving little room for their opponents to engineer an equaliser.

With places remaining up for grabs in the group, Boherbue look ahead to a meeting against Kildorrery while Ballinora face Mitchelstown in the last series of games in the group.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin, M O'Gorman, C O'Keeffe, D Buckley, D O'Sullivan K Cremin, C J O'Sullivan, J Corkery, A Murphy, B Murphy, L Moynihan, A O'Connor, D O'Connor, B Herlihy, G O'Sullivan Subs: N Murphy for CJ O'Sullivan, D Moynihan for B Murphy, M O'Connor for B Herlihy

BALLINORA: A McAllen; T Forde, N Davis, R Barrow; I Quirke, M Lordan, J Byrne; N Lodan, J Lordan; L Lyons, M Quirke, T Burns; S Kingston, D Holmes, R Quirke Subs: C O'Flynn for N Davis, I Wycherley for T Burns, B Aherne for J Lordan, C Brosnan for D Holmes

REFEREE: C Murphy (Kilmeen)