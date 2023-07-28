Cork IAFC previews: Aghabullogue attempt to better runner-up place at Intermediate level

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > Sport > GAA Cork IAFC previews: Aghabullogue attempt to better runner-up place at Intermediate levelGlanworth to take on St Vincents Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig, 2022 Intermediate Football Champions, Paul Walsh, Kanturk, 2022 Premier Intermediate Football Champions, Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers, 2022 Senior Premier Football Champions, Andrew Murphy, St. Michaels, 2022 Senior A Football Champions and William Ronan, Kilmurry, 2022 Junior A Football Champions, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Jim Coughlan.John TarrantCorkmanYesterday at 07:00COUNTY IAFC