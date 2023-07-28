Cork

Cork IAFC previews: Aghabullogue attempt to better runner-up place at Intermediate level

Glanworth to take on St Vincents

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig, 2022 Intermediate Football Champions, Paul Walsh, Kanturk, 2022 Premier Intermediate Football Champions, Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers, 2022 Senior Premier Football Champions, Andrew Murphy, St. Michaels, 2022 Senior A Football Champions and William Ronan, Kilmurry, 2022 Junior A Football Champions, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Jim Coughlan.

John Tarrant
Corkman

COUNTY IAFC