Cork

Change county

Cork hurlers will need to start games better come the championship

After a generally encouraging league campaign, a few familiar failings will need addressing before the Munster round robin

Damien Cahalane of Cork after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Diarmuid SheehanCorkman

It was still just a league encounter, no question about that, but on occasion, for more than a few fleeting moments, there was a bang of championship off this tie as two of the most successful counties in GAA hurling history went toe to toe for the right to take on the All Ireland champions Limerick in the Allianz National League Final 2023.