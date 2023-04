When Cork look good, they look very good indeed. The trick will be to do so consistently

Closing the gap? Matty Taylor of Cork in action against Ross McGarry of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Dublin at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in February Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

For football lovers, it may seem that it wasn’t all that long ago that Cork’s Senior footballers took on Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, but it might surprise you to know that the last time the Rebels took part in a championship tie was over eight months ago.