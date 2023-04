Cork football can never take the lesser lights for granted

After decades of following the Cork footballers, Noel Horgan says the county can’t ever assume anything in games against lower ranked teams in Munster

Limerick gave Cork plenty of trouble in the 2008 Munster championship. Pictured is Donncha O'Connor, Cork, in action in the Gaelic Grounds Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

Noel Horgan Corkman Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 07:00