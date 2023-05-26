Cork can’t afford to take anything for granted against Louth in Navan

John Cleary’s men will need to improve on their showing against Louth in the National League if they’re to triumph

Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Donal McKenny of Louth during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Cork in Ardee in March. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

This weekend John Cleary takes his Cork charges into action again after a seven-week break. This time a trip to Navan to face Louth beckons as the Rebels go in search of what would be a season-defining win.

Cork have been off the radar since bowing out of the Munster Championship with nothing more than intense training sessions and a couple of challenge matches to focus the minds on the challenge that is ahead.

Cork will face the old foes of Kerry and Mayo in the coming weeks, with the Kingdom likely to be smarting from their loss to the Connacht side, while Mayo will be fired up to take top spot in the group. Thus ensuring them of what should be a more favourable run in the knock-out stages.

First up, however, is Mickey Harte’s high-flying Louth side who have impressed many in recent years with their ability to fight back from small numbers to go toe-to-toe with some of the more populated counties in the country.

Louth come into the tie on the back of an impressive Leinster Championship campaign, but a heavy loss to a resurgent Dublin may well have dampened spirits in the Wee County.

Despite the loss to the Dubs, Louth will go into this weekend’s clash as slight favourites with Cork waiting in the wings to supply what Cleary will hope is a performance that will get the Leesiders through to the knock-out stages.

This may well be just Round 1 of the round robin series, but there is more riding on this game than any of the other ties around as neutrals wouldn’t fancy Cork or Louth to take out the other two teams in the group.

Cleary will need to bring his charges firing if they are to succeed this weekend and front a centre on that front will be the likes of Ruairí Deane, Eoghan McSweeney, Seán Powter and Stephen Sherlock with Chris Óg Jones and the returning Brian Hurley also in line to make a big statement on the day.

Cork need Hurley to perform if they are to take the spoils here – a big ask for a man that hasn’t played much competitive football of late.

Mallow’s Matty Taylor is another that will surely have a big say this weekend as he looks to drive the side forward from wing-back. Taylor is now one of the first names on the Cork manager’s team sheet, the number seven is well known to be one of cork’s top players.

Micheál Martin is sure to be in goal for the visitors with his kick-outs likely to be key to Cork’s ability to attack from deep. Killian O’Hanlon will be on standby to play this weekend and will be required if Cork are to make the breakthrough, something that will be difficult if the men in red don’t have their biggest names on the pitch.

Up front Sherlock’s ability to nail the important scores may well be telling as will Clyda Rovers’ star man Conor Corbett. This game may well afford Corbett his big chance to shine ahead of two games that will likely see Cork playing the game on someone else’s terms.

Cork have all the tools required to get the job done this weekend but will need to perform at a level that they have failed to do yet this season.

A couple of years ago it may have been inconceivable to suggest that Cork would go into this game as underdogs, but the football climate has changed significantly in recent years and Cork now find themselves in a position that many will feel is totally unacceptable for Cork football.

Cork will look to push hard from the off, but will find themselves up against a hostile crowd and a team that will fancy their chances of putting one over on one of the traditional superpowers of Gaelic Football.

Cork have the talent, the personnel and the managerial backup team required to do the business this weekend. The question is can Cleary get one over on the old maestro Mickey Harte.

Honestly it’s a big weekend for Cork football, a weekend that may well mark the real start of Cleary’s tenure.

Verdict: Cork

ALL IRELAND SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 1

Louth v Cork

Saturday, May 27

Páirc Tailteann, Navan 3pm