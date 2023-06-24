Cork bound for All-Ireland quarter-finals after edging over the winning line against Roscommon

Kevin O’Donovan punched over winning point in additional time after Conor Corbett’s goal had put Cork five ahead on the hour mark

Luke Fahy of Cork is tackled by Dylan Ruane of Roscommon during the All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Cork 1-14

Roscommon 0-16

Whisper it, the Rebels are on the rise and preparing to descend on the capital city next weekend where Dublin or Derry or Armagh won’t much fancy running into them.

The Cork footballers will be among the last eight teams standing and in Monday morning’s All-Ireland quarter-final draw, and there is nothing to suggest, on the back of this one-point win over Roscommon, that they will look like interlopers as the party moves to Croke Park and the business starts to get even more serious.

That it was just a one-point this afternoon in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, the winner grabbed by Kevin O’Donovan in the 73rd of 74 minutes played, is, perhaps, more of a positive to Cork than the final scoreline would suggest.

Cork manager John Cleary spoke of ‘damage limitation’ when Cork played Kerry and Dublin in last year’s Championship, and how it was Louth and Limerick they beat to get to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2022.

Twelve months on – and yes, Cork did fall to Clare in the Munster Championship quarter-final – Cork beat Louth, again, in the Group Phase, but crucially they took Kerry all they way, then beat the National League champions, Mayo, with a huge come-from-behind win last week, and now they have taken out another Division One team. What it means, in fact, is that there is a two in three chance that Cork will be drawn against a Division Two team – Dublin or Derry – for next weekend’s quarter-finals, while the Division One team they can play, Armagh, won’t – nor shouldn’t – unduly spook the Rebels.

Against Roscommon this afternoon, Cork were not great for much of the first half, then rallied late in that period to cut a four-point deficit to just one at half time. They then went five ahead on the hour-mark, Conor Corbett’s goal in the 58th minute throwing the game open and very much in Cork’s direction, only for it also to bring out the best in Roscommon who pulled it back to parity on the 70th minute.

Then, in the final minute of four additional, it was the Connacht men in possession, patiently probing and looking well placed to engineer a scoring chance and possibly a winning point, only for Conor Daly to foul the ball, which gave Cork possession and the opportunity for Ian Maguire to set up Sean Powter to assist O’Donovan for that late, late winner.

Neither Cleary nor his Roscommon counterpart Davy Burke would likely have had any issue with extra-time had it come, though Cleary would certainly have revisited a questionable decision in the 54th minute to signal a Steven Sherlock ‘point’ wide when the Cork sideline and partisan support in the 14,294 crowd fervently believed the ‘score’ was good.

Burke said post-match that the previous weekend’s loss to Kildare had actually helped Roscommon coming to Pairc Ui Chaoimh (other than the fact that a second place finish would have had his team playing Dr Hyde Park this weekend) because otherwise they might have “sleep-walked” into this preliminary quarter-final. And there was more than an element of truth in Burke’s hypothesis as Roscommon were, in the main, the better, sharper, more efficient team for the first 25 minutes.

Ciaran Murtagh scored three early points with Sherlock and Brian O’Driscoll responding for Cork, and by the 26th minute the visitors were 0-7 to 0-3 ahead after Murtagh was fouled and converted his own free. A few minutes before that his brother, Diarmuid, played a one-two with Conor Cox with the former trying to place the ball low past Micheal Aodh Martin in the Cork goal but the goalkeeper managed to get down quickly and push the ball wide of the target.

A goal then would have put Roscommon six ahead, and they certainly looked like going to the break three or four to the good, but finally Cork got their act together, stopped turning the ball over cheaply, and after Sherlock converted a free on the half-hour mark, defenders Tommy Walsh and then Mattie Taylor raided forward for scores to see Cork trail by just one, 0-7 to 0-6, at half time.

By the 45th minute it was 0-10 apiece, both sides doing some great things with the ball, but then for no apparent reason, other than some good Cork pressure on the Roscommon kick-out, Conor Carroll started to rush his restarts from the Roscommon goal, and Cork took full advantage.

Sherlock’s ‘point’ that wasn’t seemed to irk Cork as they started to press up, with a decent goal chance falling to Chris Óg Jones but he couldn’t control the ball at the critical moment. A minute later, though, Carroll went short again, Cork turned Roscommon over and Powter – who had a fairly ineffective first half – set up substitute Corbett who managed to squeeze his shot away and in off the far post for the game’s only goal.

That put Cork ahead, and Jones made amends with a point to make it five, the biggest gap between the teams in the game, but it proved to be a dangerous lead. In the next 10 minutes Roscommon scored five unanswered points, from Diarmuid Murtagh (3), Daire Cregg and Ciaran Murtagh to level it up, 0-16 to 1-13, and if any side looked like grabbing a winner it was Roscommon.

They had been patient and precise on the ball for much of the game, and as they wound the clock down in the last of four minutes it seemed only a matter of getting the ball to the right man – a Murtagh or Enda Smith, possibly – but then Daly fumbled the ball, Cork got one more chance and O’Donovan sensibly fisted over from close range.

At the final whistle Davy Burke looked to the heavens, shell-shocked that Roscommon were out of the Championship. Down the line, John Cleary threw his hands to the skies, elated with the win, and heading back to Croke Park where, one suspects, the Rebels will be cannon-fodder for no one next week.

CORK: Michael Aodh Martin, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire 0-2, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Luke Fahy 0-1, Daniel O’Mahony, Matty Taylor 0-1, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1, Ruairi Deane, Killian O’Hanlon, Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock 0-5 (4f), Eoghan McSweeney. Subs: Chris Óg Jones 0-2 for E McSweeney (35), Conor Corbett 1-0 for R Deane (temp, 44-ft), Kevin O’Donovan 0-1 for M Shanley (48), Tom Clancy for L Fahy (60), John O’Rourke for K O’Hanlon (70).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll 0-1 (‘45’), Conor Hussey, Brian Stack, David Murray, Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Eoin McCormack, Eddie Nolan, Dylan Ruane, Ciaran Murtagh 0-5 (3f), Enda Smith 0-2, Cian McKeon, Donie Smith, Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-6 (3f). Subs: Conor Cox for D Smith (inj, 35), Daire Cregg 0-2 (1m) for D Ruane (46), Keith Doyle for E Nolan (53), Cian Connolly for C Hussey (61), Richard Hughes for N Daly (64).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)