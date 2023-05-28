Cork boss Pat Ryan won’t take any solace from manner of close defeat to Limerick

‘We expected to win and we didn’t win and that’s disappointing,’ the Sarsfields man said

Pat Ryan wasn’t putting a tooth in it after his charges lost to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. The Sars’ man was more than disappointed at the way his side’s day had gone and not looking for excuses or positives from the tie.

“We’re gutted really, to be honest” said the man charged with restoring Cork’s place at the top of national hurling.

“We had lots of chances, we were obviously up against a very good team up here, who probably played their best game of the year.

“We had a couple of chances there but, unfortunately, that’s the way it goes. We’ve been very – I won’t say very unlucky, maybe with a bit more composure we’d have won a couple of games but win one, draw one, lose two by one point each and you’re out of the thing. That’s the nature of the championship, disappointing for us.”

Cork were in the tie for the full first half and long periods of the second but analysis shows it was the third quarter that did the damage on the day.

“They did [take-over in Q3], but that’s Limerick, they’re after winning four All-Irelands in five years.

“When they get a bit of a head of steam against you, that’s the way games go. They got a couple of scores and we probably coughed up a couple of balls, went for some blind passes, stuff that we had been working on – take the ball out of contact, don’t pass the ball blind and don’t pass it standing still.

“We gave away three points like that that were killers in that period.”

Was there any solace for the manager looking at how his side performed?

“No, not really. We came up to win, a great opportunity to beat the All-Ireland champions and move on ourselves,” he said.

“The lads expect to perform like that every day – when you put on the Cork jersey, that’s the expectation. We expected to win and we didn’t win and that’s disappointing.”

Read more Battling Cork bow out of Munster championship after titanic struggle with Limerick

Cork threw everything they had at the All Ireland Champions in the first half and still sat just level at the break – surely a disappointment for the Cork manager?

“You’re up against the All-Ireland champions, you have to keep fighting and fighting and fighting,” he continued.

“Would I be disappointed with the two goals we gave away? Definitely, they were probably two mistakes, really, more than anything but they have very good players inside.

“They create a lot of space with the way they play out around the middle. You just have to trust your lads inside and we did but they were two mistakes.

“We gave away possession. There were two balls into the keeper’s hands and they worked the ball out – with Limerick, we had spoken about the need to hit the ball dead.

“They’re just the small margins. Limerick are a long time on the road, they’re a fantastic team and we wish them the best of luck as they go forward.”

Mistakes will always hurt you against the top sides and Limerick are the masters at making you pay, a fact not lost on Ryan.

Yea, but we punished a lot of their mistakes too, but that is the type of team they are – if you make mistakes they are going to punish you – that is top class inter-county hurling. It is mistakes, turnovers that change games.

“I think we were well ahead in the turnovers in the first half – I don’t know what it was like in the second half, but I thought we gave a couple of unforced turnovers in the second half.

One area of the game where Limerick were on top was definitely at puck outs and Ryan focused in on that fact in the tunnel at the end.

“I thought Limerick won a lot of the puck outs in the second half, but I thought our fellas tried manfully and we got a bit more joy around it then in the last bits and pieces and the couple of lads we brought on made a bit of a difference, gave us a bit of energy.

"Bit unlucky that we didn’t… we gave away the last score when we were a point down that went back in on the edge of the square and we were disappointed that we didn’t get that out. We were chasing the game for a point then.”

Goals win games and Cork managed just one to Limerick’s three, but it was the lack of chances more than the lack of goals that was the major frustration.

“Yeah but, look, in fairness, Limerick sit back an awful lot. That’s the way they do it. We had two goal opportunities but, in fairness, our lads tried manfully. That’s the way you have to play against them but you’re going to need to try and push out on top of them and we tried it. It’s disappointing for us but we move forward.”

And thoughts on the year as a whole?

“Disappointment. Our job was to get out of the Munster Championship. We were looking to win an All-Ireland but we knew it was going to be very, very competitive.

“There’s huge disappointment. We’re not interested in false platitudes, trying your best, that’s the expectations we have of the lads and in fairness, that’s what they’ve created themselves this year and that’s the way they’ve played. We don’t take any solace in hollow victories from close defeats.”