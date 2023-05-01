Cork boss Pat Ryan pleased after perfect start to Munster championship campaign

The Rebel manager was delighted with the attitude of his players

Cork manager Pat Ryan with Niall O'Leary before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Pat Ryan has waited almost a lifetime to get the chance to take his first post-match championship press conference and, while there were plenty issues to cover, the Sarsfields’ man couldn’t really have dreamed of it going any better.

An affable, knowledgeable and totally dedicated Cork hurling man, Ryan is the man and the hot seat charged with bringing the good times back to Cork hurling and based on Sunday’s demolition of Waterford, on and off the pitch, Ryan is well on his way to becoming a fans’ favourite – Cork were hugely impressive on the day.

Asked what pleased the manager most about the day, Ryan was clear and simple in his response.

“Two points. Obviously, the Munster Championship is dog-eat-dog and to get two points on the board early is just a great start into the rest of the Championship.

“I’ve said all along; our aim is to gather five points and get out of Munster. You see how good the teams are at the moment. Waterford put Limerick to the pin of their collar last week so obviously, there’s a lot of good teams there.”

Ryan knows that there are many factors that need to go your way if you are going to win a Munster Championship game and first among those has to be work rate.

“That’s the way inter-county hurling is now. If you’re not going to work hard you’re not going to get anything. We’ve been accused at times in Cork of not working hard enough. I don’t think we could be accused of that today.

"There were parts of our game that we’ll be disappointed with, some wides and not creating enough goal opportunities and taking shots we shouldn’t have taken, but delighted with the attitude of the lads as well at the same time.”

Winning at this level is everything but winning at home has become an imperative – and Ryan knows that his side’s fate in the 2023 competition will have a lot to do with the performances at home.

“We obviously have two home games back-to-back. It puts you on the back foot if you don't get a win. It gives us two points. Ourselves and Tipperary are the only crowd with two points from one game, so look it is going to be very tight.

"I don't think there will be anyone getting eight points this year. I think it'll be very tight this year, so five points is what we are looking for. If we can get five points, that will make sure we can get into the top three.”

Of course, the two points is great for the team, but what did the win mean to the man tasked with driving Cork back to the glory days?

“It was a win, we'll take it. It was fantastic. I have a great group of selectors, a great management team with me. The players are buying into what we are asking them to do. But look, this is only one game.

"Next Saturday, we know what Tipperary and Liam Cahill are going to bring. They are on a resurgence at the moment from last year. That is going to be a huge task for us.”

While managers are always slow to single out individuals for special mention, Ryan had some praise for his debutants as well as those returning from injury.

“The lads that are coming back from injury are all experienced fellas. It wasn't that we didn't know what they could do. They already got stuff in the bank. [I am] delighted for Tommy [O’Connell] and Brian Roche making their debut today, so fantastic.

"We were disappointed Eoin [Downey] didn't get off on his red card, it would have been great to be able to start him as well. But look he comes back into the fray next week.”

Heading into Championship after a long break since the league was always likely to create some uncertainty for many in how Cork would come out of the blocks, but Ryan knew what to expect and wasn’t a bit taken aback by the way Cork came out of the traps.

“Not really [surprised], no. I was very confident we’d go out and we’d put in a display and we’d leave everything out there. That’s what we’ve asked the lads to do every time they put on the Cork jersey, that they leave everything out there.

“Obviously, there was a bit of negativity after the Kilkenny game and obviously, we’d have liked to have played a bit better against Kilkenny in the League that time but I think it was a blessing in disguise in the end in that it gave us five weeks to prepare.

"We’d a lot of fellas coming back from injuries. We’ve a few soft tissue injuries and a bit of cramp and stuff like that so just get those fellas rehabbed now and get them ready to go for next Saturday.”

With just a six-day turnaround, Ryan will head back to basics as he prepares his men for Round 2 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday night.

“The bank holiday Monday makes it easier. Look, fellas aren’t working tomorrow [Monday] so we’ll get a good recovery into the lads tomorrow and see where we go then. We’ll probably train Wednesday and take Tipperary then next Saturday.

“I assume there’ll be a huge crowd coming down from Tipperary, they’d a fantastic win against Clare so obviously, we’ll expecting the same crowd that was there today if not even more. That’s something to be looking forward to.

"That’s what we’ve said to the lads all the time. What else would you want to be doing? Where else would you want to be today than outside in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 18 degrees Celsius playing a Championship match? It’s fantastic.”

If Cork keep playing the way they did last Sunday there is no doubting that the fans will continue to show – fun times ahead on Leeside.