Cork boss John Cleary says he didn’t want his team facing Kerry after a defeat

The Castlehaven man was pleased with how his men fronted up in a big battle with the Wee county

Cork manager John Cleary during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

For all that Saturday was all-important in its own right, the likelihood being that the game in Louth would make or break their season to a large extent, the old neighbours always loom large in the Rebel imagination.

Even that they don’t seem to be doing especially well at the moment – Mayo more than worthy victors in Fitzgerald Stadium the other week – in a roundabout sort of way only makes it a bigger challenge. The Kingdom will strike back hard.

Now, though, off the back of that victory over the Wee County in Navan on Saturday evening, John Cleary and his Cork footballers are all but certain to emerge from the group.

At a minimum the Castlehaven man has an additional three top-quality championship games to bring these players on, to put some meaningful progress on the board for the season.

Naturally, though, that prize didn’t come easy. Mickey Harte’s Louth in their designated home game, against a side they’d already beaten in the National League, were going to want that prize every bit as much.

“It was a battle, yeah,” the Cork boss said after the game.

"We knew coming out in the second-half that Louth were going to [come]… they have a great start to the second-half, their record has always been good.

"But we weathered that storm and next thing we gave them a goal. Next thing, as well as the goal, they got four points in-a-row, and went up a point going down the home straight.

"I'd say fair play to our guys, it looked like maybe another bad day for Cork football, but they dug hard and they dug deep and we got over the line and we'd be happy with that.

"We wouldn't be happy with an awful lot of the performance, but I think everything today was about getting over the line and, you know, we didn't want to be going into the Kerry match next week coming off a defeat. Thanks be to God we haven't.”

It’s clear that Cleary was wary of Louth, especially off the back of their come-from-behind victory earlier this year, not to mention their come-from-behind victory over Westmeath in the same venue in the Leinster championship.

“It was [in the back of my mind] and we said it to them at half-time, to our lads,” he confirmed.

"We thought we had weathered it and we were six points up and next thing we gave them a goal. The crowd got behind them and they had the momentum and they drove on and as I said, fair play to our lads that they weathered the storm and got over the line when on another day we mightn't have.”

The return from injury of captain Brian Hurley was obviously a huge factor on Saturday.

“He was [good to go],” Cleary says.

"He has been training for the last three weeks so we were confident enough that he'd be okay. He's probably not up to speed fitness-wise and game fitness-wise, but look, we were thankful to have him on the pitch and look, he got some very important points today as well.”

The seven-week gap between their defeat by Clare and Saturday’s game, then, came in useful for that, getting their marquee forward back to full fitness. There was more to it than that, though, it’s obvious that Cork have used the time wisely, challenging though it may have been.

“It was [challenging],” Cleary concurred.

"We took the first week and-a-half off, then we settled down and we referred back to the Clare game and the lessons from that and then we just tore into it from there. We played a couple of challenge games.

"I suppose the most frustrating thing first of all was that we didn't know which competition we were in and secondly, we didn't know who we were going to be playing until two weeks ago.

"It was [tough]. But we always knew that a few weeks would go very quickly and that's what happened. We came up and got the victory so we're happy about that.”

After Navan, the focus now turns to the Kingdom, and after that to Mayo. They’re games that Cork might not necessarily be expected to win.

“Look, I suppose as pundits, it's not unfair,” Cleary admitted.

"Kerry are the All-Ireland champions, Mayo are the league champions. They were both top of Division 1, we were mid-Division 2, so were Louth. So that's what the form says and look, we'd be hoping that we can upset it a bit.

"But look, the seven-day turnaround, after that tough battle and in the hot conditions, Kerry are at home resting up today, so look, we'll think about that tomorrow and we'll have a look tonight about where we went right and wrong today and hopefully we can prepare now as best we can for the Kerry game during the week.”

As for the notion that with this win over Louth secured, the shackles can come off a little, that his group are now in bonus territory, Cleary is unsure.

“I don't know,” he said.

"We don't think that way and our players don't think that way. We'll be going out all guns blazing against Kerry next week and all over the years we always, at times, we put it up to Kerry and we've always had great battles as well with Mayo so we hope that there'll be nothing different over the next couple of weeks and that's what we'll be really preparing for now this week.”

There’s also the fact that straight qualification for the quarter-finals, and or a home preliminary quarter-final berth, remain very much up for grabs given his side’s 100% record.

“Absolutely it is, yeah,” he noted.

"I suppose everyone was thinking about that, I think Kerry were thinking about that even before last Sunday. So were Mayo. That seemed to be billed as the big, big game of the group.

"But look, you never know. Louth might have a say in this group yet if they show the same resolve and if they show the same fight that they showed today, they won't be easily beaten.”