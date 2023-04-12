Cork boss John Cleary said ‘when the sniff of victory rose, Clare took their chances’

Cork manager John Cleary during the closing moments of the Rebels' Munster SFC quarter-final loss to Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by Sportsfile

Mixed performances surrounded Cork performances ahead of this championship but with two wins registered over Clare on Banner soil already this season, they were optimistic signs of Cork progressing to a provincial final this season given Clare and Limerick were providing the opposition.

However the initial hurdle proved somewhat of a sobering experience, Cork failing to negotiate the obstacle and it casts a doubt on what lies in store over the next two months.

Cork manager John Cleary had plenty to ponder on at the full time whistle.

“We came up to win, everybody knew it was going to be tough and with the game there for the taking, Clare took it for a deserved win. I was reasonably happy at half time, we were two points up but these games are over 70 minutes and Clare came up trumps.”

A big improvement surfaced in Clare’s game as the contest aged, Cleary acknowledged the difficulty on attempting to winning primary possession.

“Clare began to trouble our kick-outs, a lot more than we troubled them, they seemed to get runners in behind, defenders coming up field to kick scores more easily. In the overall sense, that was a telling difference,” he said.

“At times, our defending was excellent, we forced Clare to kick under pressure. Our difficulty was getting our hands on possession and the ball.”

A nightmare scenario surrounds Cork going forward, it changes the landscape, no further involvement in the Munster championship and uncertainty who are the next opponents.

“This was never an easy game, it was going to be a 50/50 contest, Clare were unlucky to be relegated from Division 2. They were playing at home and were written off prematurely, a seasoned team that reached last season’s All-Ireland quarter-final, when the sniff of victory rose, Clare took their chances,” said Cleary.

“Results may go against us over the coming weeks, there is a lot of work to undertake and we will go back to the drawing board in an attempt to come up with the answers,” he said.

The Cork manager played down the impact of injuries, team captain Brian Hurley, a significant loss from the full forward line.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, every team has injuries, Clare had missing players. We had a panel and team that we thought was good enough to win the game,” concluded Cleary.