Cork boss John Cleary delighted with side’s progress but is wary of ‘formidable’ Derry

The Castlehaven man will likely have to go to battle this weekend without club mate Brian Hurley

John Cleary did his talking ahead of next Sunday’s All Ireland quarter-final on Tuesday evening updating the awaiting media on all aspects of his squad as they prepare for one of the biggest games in most of their sporting lives.

Cork earned the right to play in Croker thanks to a sensational comeback against Mayo and an equally impressive one point win over Roscommon last weekend.

Signs have been good inside the county since they first saw off Louth in Round 1 before running Kerry close in Round 2 – performances that led the Rebels on a course that sees them into the last eight of the most prestigious competition in the sport.

Cleary was straight into the injury concerns with the fate of Brian Hurley of interest to all in attendance.

“Brian Hurley is recovering,” said the Cork manager, but the good news may well have stopped with that.

“But whether Sunday will come too soon, we'll probably give him another couple of days to see where he is at. He'll have to train before the end of the week, he is making progress, but he really needs to be in top shape to have a chance of lining out on Sunday.

"We'll make a call on it Thursday or Friday, we'll give him every chance.”

Cleary was a little more positive about Ruairí Deane who has suffered in both of the last two games with a recurring injury.

“It was an aggravation of the same thing [from the Mayo game], his neck there. He probably wasn't 100% right the last day, but we'll see. I'd be hopeful he would make it, yeah.”

Luke Fahy is another player that has been in the wars and is far from certain to take his place this weekend.

“Luke is the other one. Luke has an ankle problem. It was fairly swollen on Sunday. Again, we'll give him every chance. It is probably 50-50 at this stage.”

Cork’s season has been on the up since the start of the Round Robin stage of the competition but before that, a disappointing loss to Clare looked like it may well scupper all the pre-season work – something Cleary and his charges needed to come back from.

“Sure look, in the week after, we didn't really know. We looked at the match and we said there are reasons why we lost it,” he noted.

“We didn't manage it well coming down the home straight. We lost our way. And it was a case of can we deal with that. We went back to the drawing board and worked on the things that didn't go right against Clare. And you don't really know until you get out again whether those things have worked or not.”

“Going up to Louth was a big game for us, and it was really a game we didn't want to be coming home without anything and having to face Kerry and Mayo after that.

"There was big relief after that game. That probably turned our season a bit because we felt, look, all things being equal we would probably still have three more games after that.

“That is the way it has turned out. We have a fourth now. Definitely that was probably the turning point in the season for us, yeah, the Louth game.”

Winning is much more than just a habit and the man charged with bringing the good times back to Cork football believes that the recent success over Mayo gave his side a belief and a favourable route through the competition – definitely better than heading to play an ulster side away.

“We had the Mayo game first and it looked to be slipping away. We brought it back in the end. Even though it was a three-point victory, in the end it was a one-point victory because we needed the three points and that gave us the home game against Roscommon, which was huge.

“If we had go up the north, which was looking likely, there's a chance it would have been much more difficult to get a result there. The very fact we were here [in Páirc Uí Chaoimh] was probably the difference between us getting over the line with a one-point victory than maybe having to go away and win away.”

While losing to Clare was never likely to be seen as a positive, the seven-week break in competitive action seems to have worked for Cork as Cleary and his squad knuckled down to right the wrongs of the Munster Championship.

“It probably has [benefitted Cork],” he admitted.

“We wouldn't have thought it at the time and it wasn't something we had planned for. We knew it was going to be a tough game going up there to Ennis and Clare are not easy to beat but we started in the first week of December and we really only had four weeks, and that included Christmas in the middle of it, then you hit the McGrath Cup and it is games and we didn't have a huge amount of time to work as we thought we needed to work on stuff.

“We went from the McGrath Cup to the League to two weeks later the championship. So, after the Clare game was the first time we got a four or five week block where number one you weren't worried about pushing fellas harder because there is a game next week or the week after.

“The other thing was we could take our time and work on things, and that's what we did. As we are sitting here now, it definitely has worked to our advantage. But it wasn't something we had planned. It is just the way it turned out.”

Heading to Dublin there isn’t much of a history between the two sides this weekend other than the league encounter the sides played out earlier this year.

Cleary knows that Derry are going to be tough and accepts that while the game earlier in the year opens a door into what Derry are about – the championship is a very different proposition.

"It is [a help] in that going into a league game you have got to prepare for a team and we'd looked at all their players,” he said.

"It was the last league game too, so it is not completely out of our minds. But I think it will be a different game completely, in that there has been a step up since the championship started.

“Look, they are a formidable side. To answer your question, I think league and championship are completely different, but it is a small bit of a help that we know a small bit about them having played them in the league yeah.”

This weekend may well define Cleary’s side’s season. The manager’s first campaign at the helm of Cork has been a success to date. A place in the All Ireland Semi Final would surely be seen as a significant step forward.

Sunday afternoon well tell a lot.