Cork boss John Cleary adamant that Kerry’s penalty award was wrong and ‘gave us a hill to climb’

Rebels manager rued his team’s poor shot execution saying ‘if we don’t take our opportunities and take our scores against the better teams it’ll come back to bite you’

Unsurprisingly, after landing into the media conference room after Saturday’s round-robin clash against great rivals Kerry, Cork manager John Cleary was immediately asked for his reaction to the penalty awarded to the visitors in the 47th minute.

In what turned out to be a two-point game in the finish, David Clifford’s coolly converted spot-kick was essentially difference between the teams. The Rebels’ boss was adamant that a free-kick was the most that Kerry should have got from that particular incident.

“To tell you the truth, I just saw Sean Powter and Paul Geaney coming together. I couldn’t make a decision on it, but I watched it inside now two minutes ago. How it’s a penalty is beyond me. If it’s a goal-scoring opportunity, Dan O’Mahony is straight behind him,” he said.

“Powter came out, the two of them came together, and I think a free at most. But a black card on top of that, if they’re going to be giving penalties for that... to me, watch it back, ye can see yourselves. Man inside, coming along nearly practically along the end-line. It’s a very harsh decision.”

When pressed on the subject, and acknowledging the fact that Geaney was outside the square when the collision took place, Cleary again reiterated that he didn’t believe that Powter had prevented a goal-scoring opportunity.

“It could have been a free – possibly a free, probably a free. It wasn’t to me a goal-scoring opportunity. I’ve looked at the video, I couldn’t see it properly but when I looked at the video myself, it’s more than harsh. It was outside the square. There’s no question about that.”

The timing of the penalty, after Cork had reduced Kerry’s four-point interval lead to the bare minimum, losing a man for ten minutes in the process, also understandably frustrated the Cork manager. The momentum they had built up was undeniably halted.

“Look, any time against a top team like Kerry that you get a decision like that against you and in a game that was turning out to be so tight it’s going to be crucial and it was crucial probably. It gave us a hill to climb. We had a hill to climb at half-time and that gave us another hill to climb afterwards. It was the turning point in the game really.

“Now, there was a nice breeze there in fairness. Even at half-time we said if we were patient that we could get back into this game. We got two points straight away after half-time which gave us a great lift and in fairness, it was nip and tuck there.

“Coming down the straight, even after the penalty, Kerry showed great composure. A couple of times there we broke up the field but they overturned us and they got some very good scores there at the end to get them over the line, and they showed all their experience and composure.”

With a tally of six wides to just two for Kerry over the 70 minutes, Cleary admitted that maybe Cork’s composure in shooting wasn’t as good as it could have been. At the same time, he was delighted that his charges had pushed their opponents right to the wire.

“We missed too many scores. We had five or six wides in the second half. Kerry had one and had we one into the goalie’s hands? That’s the difference. They’re a top team and we’re trying to get there but it was an opportunity today that we had and, unfortunately, we didn’t take it. Take the penalty out of it and we had enough chances ourselves to get over the line.

“We were probably in a much better position this year. We had a good winter’s work underneath ourselves and I think we had a stronger panel this year. We were able to go toe to toe for the full 70 I thought and that was the aim at the start of the year, whatever else happened.

“In the games last year against Kerry and Dublin, we petered out completely in the last 20 minutes and this year we’re not doing that in games.”

On Cork’s reluctance to really go for the jugular in the first half when they enjoyed plenty of possession, Cleary stressed that the wind was deceptively strong down at pitch level. He was well satisfied, however, with the scoring impact off the bench from Steven Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney.

“I would think it was a wind thing (in the first half). We did miss two or three when we broke away. Chris Og (Jones) had a chance, Colm O’Callaghan another one maybe. Against the wind we were defending deep and we weren’t able to get the ball up as quick against the wind. I couldn’t believe when I went out before the game that the wind was so strong. I think it was definitely a three or four-point wind as it turned out.

“Both of them [McSweeney and Sherlock] started games throughout the year, both of them started against Clare. In any game now you need to have impact off the bench. That’s what we’re trying to build. Guys that can come on there and get scores and, in fairness to the two lads, they did look lively and took their scores when they came on.”

Next stop on the round-robin journey for Cork is Mayo, who only barely got over the finishing line in front against Louth on Sunday. Cleary expects key defender Sean Meehan to miss out again through injury, but Tommy Walsh and Conor Corbett may come back into contention.

“It’s going to be a big battle like today. Again, if we don’t take our opportunities and take our scores against the better teams it’ll come back to bite you. And even in the league there we weren’t as prolific in scoring as we could have been, but at least we’re creating the chances and hopefully some day it will all come together. It will probably need to against one of the big teams.

"When you get your opportunities you have to take them against the big teams, or they’ll go down the other side and take their opportunities like Kerry did today. They scored some fantastic points there in the second half when the pressure was on them.”