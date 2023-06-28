Clyda Rovers defeat Charleville in thrilling Avondhu Division 3 Hurling League final

Seán O'Sullivan with 1-6 was the star of the show for the winners

The Cavanagh's Fermoy Division 3 Hurling League final saw Clyda Rovers second team take on Charleville's third string at Churchtown on Friday evening where the Mourneabbey side emerged victors by a five point margin following a thrilling encounter.

In a high-scoring contest both teams were at it from the offset being level for the fourth time at 0-4 apiece by the 17th minute when James Kennedy (two), Seán O'Sullivan (two), Seán O'Connor, Evan O'Connor, Patrick Ryan and Davy O'Neill traded some well taken points for their respective sides.

Clyda Rovers shaded matters for the remainder of the half with Seán O'Sullivan, James Buckley, Seán O'Connor and Cormac O'Reilly causing many problems in attack.

In the 19th minute Dylan Flanagan set up James Buckley who scored a great point from out near the sideline while Sean O'Sullivan followed with two points in as many minutes as they moved 0-7 to 0-4 in front.

Charleville with a good blend of youth and experience thundered their way back into the contest when a huge puck-out by Stephen Coughlan released James Kennedy, who soloed through to finish to the net from a tight angle.

Charleville edged in front a minute later when James Kennedy landed a free. However, the lead was short-lived with Clyda Rovers striking for a goal in the 23rd minute when a delivery by team captain Seán Ronayne was fetched in the air by the impressive Seán O'Sullivan on the 21-yard line and he off loaded to the inrushing Cormac O'Reilly who made no mistake when billowing the net 1-7 to 1-5.

In the closing moments Charleville reduced the deficit to a point when a good pass by David McCarthy set up James Kennedy who split the posts from distance. In injury time Clyda Rovers struck for their second goal when Seán O'Sullivan drilled a free to the net that helped them hold a 2-7 to 1-6 lead at the break.

On the changeover exchanges were again keenly contested with the issue in doubt right till the end. Clyda Rovers had some great displays by Colin Kelly, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Patrick Ryan, Mike Forde, Seán Ronayne, Ben O'Connor, Seán O'Connor, Seán O'Sullivan and Cormac O'Reilly, while Conor Fitzgerald, John Walsh, Joseph Kiely, Shane O'Sullivan, Davy O'Neill, Jamie Coughlan, James Kennedy and Brendan Dennehy were equally as effective for the Rathluirc outfit.

Both teams added an early point before Clyda Rovers Ben O'Connor picked up possession in his own half backline in the 34th minute to score a great point following a fine solo run.

During this half a number of huge puck-outs by the Charleville keeper Stephen Coughlan caused many problems to the Clyda Rovers defence and this was evident when a puck-out by Coughlan saw James Kennedy get through to score a goal in the 37th minute to trail 2-9 to 2-7.

From here to the end of the third quarter both teams swapped two more points with Charleville also denied a goal scoring chance when Rhys Dillon was denied by a very good save by the Clyda Rovers keeper Bobby Deane at the expense of a '65'.

As the game headed into the last quarter Tom Barrett and James Kennedy traded a point before the the winners struck for a crucial third goal in the 51st minute when a delivery by Seán Ronayne was broken down by Luke Brophy. his effort at goal was saved by the Charleville keeper Stephen Coughlan with the rebound falling into the path of the well placed Tom Barrett who finished to the net from close range 3-13 to 2-10.

Charleville refused to surrender and from the resultant puck-out by Stephen Coughlan, Jamie Coughlan won possession to set up substitute Fergus O'Callaghan for a well-taken goal.

In a thrilling finish Charleville tried hard to get back on parity. Instead it was Seán O'Connor, Dean O'Connor, James Buckley and Davy O'Neill that traded points as three points separated the teams by the 57th minute 3-15 to 3-12.

Charleville continued to press forward. They forced a close in free late in the game where Jamie Coughlan's attempt was saved in a crowded Clyda Rovers goal-line.

In the end it was the winner that added two late points by Cormac O'Reilly and Seán O'Sullivan as they emerged close, but deserving winners.

After the game John Roche Treasurer of the North Cork Board presented the cup to the winning captain Sean Ronayne amongst a large Clyda Rovers following.

CLYDA ROVERS: B Deane, D Walsh, C Kelly, D Fitzpatrick, D Ronayne, P Ryan, M Forde, Sean Ronayne 0-1, B O'Connor, 0-1 R Deane, S O'Connor 0-4, J Buckley 0-2, C O'Reilly 1-2, D Flanagan, S O'Sullivan 1-6 (1-3f) Subs: R Murray for D Walsh (inj), T Barrett 1-1 for R Deane, A Kelly for D Ronayne, L Brophy for D Flanagan

CHARLEVILLE: S Coughlan, J Baker, C Fitzgerald, S McCarthy, J Kiely, J Walsh, D McCarthy, S O'Sullivan, D O'Neill 0-2, E O'Connor, J Kennedy 2-7 (0-2f), J Coughlan 0-1, R Dillon, B Dennehy, D O'Connor 0-1 Subs: D O'Connell for R Dillon, F O'Callaghan 1-0 for E O'Connor 0-1, I Lenihan for S McCarthy, D Sheehan for D O'Connor, J Gilvarry for B Dennehy (inj)