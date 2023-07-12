Close win for Ballyclough over O’Donovan Rossa in Cork JBHC semi-final

The Avondhu outfit had the wind behind them in the first half and dominated early on

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballyclough 1-13

O'Donovan Rossa 1-12

Ballyclough had a single point win over O'Donovan Rossa.

The winners had the aid of the very strong wind in the opening half. They dominated the opening quarter being ahead 0-5 to 0-0 after eight minutes. Dónal Óg Hodnett opened O'Donovan Rossa's account.

Ballyclough had their goal after 11 minutes when Colm O'Neill's long puckout found Jack Moynihan who goaled. Thomas O'Neill was denied a goal by Niall McCarthy with the rebound going out for a '65 that O'Neill pointed.

At the end of the first quarter Jack Moynihan with a fine point opened up a 9 point lead 1-7 to 0-1. The Skibbereen side forced two 65s that dropped short and were cleared.

Late points by Thomas O'Neill (frees) and Jack Moynihan increased the Avondhu sides advantage. Jason Nott had O'Donovan Rossa's second point in injury time as Ballyclough led at the break 1- 10 to 0-2.

On the changeover Ballyclough had two early points by Thomas O'Neill as they went 1- 12 to 0-2 ahead after 35 minutes. The Skibbereen side made a huge recovery. They got on top in the half backline and also did well in midfield.

Shane O'Donoghue had points in the 38th and 39th minutes. The same player was also denied a good goal scoring chance by Colm O'Neill. Goalkeeper Alan Foley pointed a long range free with O'Donoghue with a point cutting the deficit 1-12 to 0-6 after 42 minutes.

Entering the final quarter both sides made a few substitutions. Flor Crowley pointed for the Carbery side. A long delivery by Shane O'Donoghue to Rob Long was saved by Colm O'Neill with the rebound going to the well placed Jason Nott who goaled and cut the lead 1-12 to 1-7.

The West Cork side continued to pile on the pressure. Points by Shane O'Donoghue and Miceal O'Donovan had the lead down to 3 points. Thomas O'Neill pointed a Ballyclough free in the 51st minute.

Alan Foley had two pointed frees in the 58th and 59th minutes. In injury time Rossa could have had a match winning goal when Shane Carty's effort was deflected over for a point. Ballyclough now meet St Oliver Plunkett's in the county final on the week ending July 23.

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, M Buckley, T Healy, S Walsh, Adam Finnegan, D O'Neill, J O'Mahony, C Moynihan, M O'Callaghan, S Buckley 0-1, E Kelleher, 0-1 E O'Connor, T O'Neill 0-7 (0-4f. 0- 1'65), D Finnegan, J Moynihan 1-4 Subs: Aaron Finnegan for E O'Connor, D Fitzgerald for M O'Callaghan

O'DONOVAN ROSSA: A Foley 0-3f. S Carthy 0-1, N McCarthy, C French, M Sheehy, J O'Driscoll, D O'Regan, R Long, J Nott 1-1 (0-1f), E Daly, S O'Donoghue 0-4 P Foley, F Crowley 0-1f. S Cotter, D Og Hodnett 0-1 Subs: P Kearney for E Daly, D D O'Donovan for S Cotter, M O'Donovan 0-1 for F Crowley

REFEREE: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi)