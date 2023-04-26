Cian Walsh goal does the business for Clyda Rovers in Division 2 win over Kanturk

Clyda Rovers 2-10

Kanturk 0-14

Cian Walsh emerged the hero of the hour for Clyda Rovers to snatch a dramatic victory over Kanturk in a closely fought County Football League Division 2 at Kanturk.

Bouncing back from a run of disappointing returns todate in the campaign, Clyda offered the better composure and that extra degree of sharpness to sway matters during the latter stages. The outcome boiled down to the closing minutes, Kanturk had penned three consecutive points to force parity.

However Clyda swooped for the match winner, the lion hearted Paudie Kissane instrumental in the move, laying the groundwork for Walsh to blast home.

Clyda had got off to a dream start, driven on by Aidan Walsh, Darragh Buckley, Kissane and Daniel O'Callaghan., a goal from Eoghan Walsh helped secure a five point grip. Thereafter, Kanturk gained a degree of prominence, the accurate Ian Walsh pointing though 1-6 to 0-5 adrift at the interval.

Kanturk wrestled control on the restart, a spell of pressure yielded points from Alan Walsh, Cian Clernon and Grantas Buckinas to secure a deadlock situation. Though Clyda forged ahead thanks to O'Callaghan, Kanturk responded in kind with three points from Ian Walsh for stalemate again.

However Clyda delivered a telling blow, Walsh on hand to deliver the match-winner and a crucial first win in the campaign.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny, S Kelly; C O'Reilly, G Deane, D Buckley; P Kissane, D O'Callaghan; C Walsh, D Walsh, D Cooney; K Coffey, E Walsh, D Cronin. Subs: C O'Sullivan, M Forde.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, P Leahy; L McLoughlin, M Healy, B Healy; J Fitzpatrick, A Walsh 0-2, C Mullane, I Walsh 0-8, G Bucinskas 0-1; G Kenehen, C Hendry 0-1, C Clernon 0-2.